Fabio Carvalho Committed To 'Making Statement' In Liverpool Pre-season

The midfielder Fabio Carvalho had made just 21 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions before that, netting three goals, and with his future under the new manager still uncertain, he is ready to play for a place in Arne Slot's squad

Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho
Fabio Carvalho is determined to force himself into Arne Slot's Liverpool plans by "making a statement" during pre-season. (More Football News)

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan, enduring mixed fortunes as he first went to RB Leipzig before joining Hull City.

While he struggled for game time in Germany, Carvalho cemented his place at the Championship side, making 20 appearances in the league for the Tigers.

The midfielder had made just 21 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions before that, netting three goals, and with his future under the new manager still uncertain, he is ready to play for a place in Slot's squad.

"I've had a few conversations with the manager which I'm not going to go into detail about, but he wants me to get my head down and work hard and see where that goes," Carvalho said.

"It's about making a statement. There are good chances for all the young players on this trip. It's a chance for everyone to stamp their mark.

"The time I spent at Hull was crucial. I needed game time, and I was happy when I was playing regularly. Every footballer wants to be playing week in and week out. I feel I got the best of myself when I was there and playing."

Carvalho got his first minutes under Slot in Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Real Betis on Friday, playing just over an hour in Pittsburgh.

He was deployed out wide on the left, and despite admitting it is not his favoured position, he was happy settling into his new manager's style.

"We spoke about it and he [Slot] told me to try and settle on the wing, but obviously I know where I play best, and I feel that is as a No 10. I think I play better there," he added.

"I'm just going to do what he wants me to do and just work as hard as I can for him. He's giving me good instructions and motivating me a lot in training and giving me that confidence.

"It was good to play against Betis and get a few touches, good to be back in. I feel like the manager's style is a good fit for all of us. I feel like he plays positive football, he likes creating chances and that's what we've been doing."

