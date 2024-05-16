Football

FA Cup Final, Manchester Derby: Erik Ten Hag Vows To Bring Trophy Back To Old Trafford

Manchester United face rivals City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 25, and speaking to reporters, Erik ten Hag – whose future is uncertain – sees no reason not to take some positives from the campaign

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag.
info_icon

Erik ten Hag is taking the positives from Manchester United's season, as he aims to win the FA Cup. (More Football News)

United have endured a difficult campaign, though they kept their European qualification hopes alive by beating Newcastle United 3-2 on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag took the microphone to speak to the fans after full-time, saying: "You are the best supporters in the world. Thanks for your support. 

"I promise you that those players will give everything to get the cup and bring it to Old Trafford."

United face rivals Manchester City at Wembley on May 25, and speaking to reporters, Ten Hag – whose future is uncertain – sees no reason not to take some positives from the campaign.

"I see the positives, I see that this team is developing, I know the reasons why we are not performing," Ten Hag said.

"No team will perform when the whole back four is not available, across the season.

"Even striker Rasmus Hojlund, three times injured, [Marcus] Rashford, also injured, so we have had our problems across the season and that has a negative impact on the results.

"You see players performing and you see players progressing like the youngsters and that is very positive, there is a high potential in this club.

"So, there are also many positives in this season, but I can't mention this. You know why. At the end of the day, we have to win trophies. And in the Premier League, and in the Champions League, we didn't perform what people expect from us."

United sit eighth on 57 points, level with Newcastle but three behind sixth-placed Chelsea. The Red Devils face Brighton in their final game of the season on Sunday.

