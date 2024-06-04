Euro 2024: Italy Defender Giorgio Scalvini Out Of European Championship - Check Who Replaces Him

Giorgio Scalvini has been ruled out of Euro 2024 for Italy after picking up an injury in Atalanta's final game of the season. (More Football news)
The Italian was forced off the field during the Europa League winners' 3-2 defeat to Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday, reportedly rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee.
Atalanta confirmed in a statement on Monday the defender will undergo further tests, and Luciano Spalletti announced he would not be joining the squad as planned.
Federico Gatti will instead link up with the national team as defensive cover after Francesco Acerbi was also forced to withdraw last week.
The Juventus man has made three appearances for the Azzurri, most recently in November against North Macedonia.