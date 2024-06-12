Football

Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United Future: Manager Set To Stay After Exit Speculation Ends

Manchester United are said to have concluded their review of the 2023-24 season and started negotiations on a contract extension with Erik ten Hag, whose current deal ends at the end of the 2024-25 campaign

Erik ten Hag is set to stay at Manchester United.
Erik ten Hag is set to stay at Manchester United after surviving a review over his future, according to widespread reports. (More Football News)

United stunned neighbours Manchester City in the FA Cup final, winning 2-1 last month at Wembley, but a second trophy in two seasons was not expected to be enough for Ten Hag to keep his job.

Erik ten Hag celebrates Manchester United's FA Cup final win.
Erik Ten Hag Deserves More Time After FA Cup Win, Says Manchester United Great Dwight Yorke

BY Stats Perform

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League this season, with that being their lowest-ever finish in the competition.

An underwhelming league campaign saw speculation grow over the former Ajax head coach's future, though reports on Tuesday claim Ten Hag is set to remain in charge at Old Trafford.

United are said to have concluded their review of the 2023-24 season and started negotiations on a contract extension with Ten Hag, whose current deal ends at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna and Gareth Southgate were all linked with the United job before the club committed to their future with Ten Hag.

