Football

Tottenham Vs Arsenal, EPL Matchday 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch North London Derby And Other English Premier League Matches

The Matchday 4 of the English Premier League 2024-25 will get underway on Saturday, September 14, with Southampton taking on Manchester United at St Mary’s Stadium at 5:00 PM IST

EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal start their pre-season with a friendly against Bournemouth. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
info_icon

The Matchday 4 of the English Premier League 2024-25 will get underway on Saturday, September 14, with Southampton taking on Manchester United at St Mary’s Stadium at 5:00 PM IST. (More Football News)

At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City will face off against Brentford, while Liverpool will battle it out against Nottingham forest on Saturday. 

Newly-promoted Ipswich will go head-to-head against Brighton and Hove Albion in East Sussex.

However, the most-awaited fixture of Matchday 4 will be played on Sunday, when Tottenham Hotspur take on Arsenal in the North-London Derby in London.

English Premier League Matchday 4 Live Streaming Details

When does the English Premier League 2024/25 Matchday 4 kick-off?

The Matchday 4 of the English Premier League 2024/25 kicks-off on Saturday, September 14. 

Which is the first Matchday 4 fixture of the English Premier League 2024/25?

Manchester United's match against Southampton is the first fixture of Matchday 4, and will get underway at 5:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the English Premier League 2024/25 season live in India?

The English Premier League 2024/25 season will be telecast Live on the Star Sports Network, and can also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

