English Premier League 2023-24: Defender Virgil Van Dijk Still Believes Liverpool Can Win Title Race

As Klopp’s side dropped to third last weekend after defeat to Crystal Palace, a win against Fulham could reignite their PL title dreams

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk believes anything is possible in the title run in. Photo: Luca Rossini/PA
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insists “anything is possible” as the Reds seek to overhaul Manchester City and Arsenal in what could be a thrilling season finale. (More Football News)

Jurgen Klopp’s side dropped to third last weekend after defeat to Crystal Palace and the initiative is now with their rivals.

However, Van Dijk remains optimistic about their chances over the final six games.

“Big six. Anything is still possible. We have to give it everything and we will give it everything,” said the Netherlands captain.

“We have to focus on each game as they come.”

A Europa League exit to Atalanta in midweek was another blow to confidence but Van Dijk does not see the point in dwelling on past results.

“We have all the reasons to be disappointed. But it’s our own fault,” he added.

“It’s not one factor, it’s multiple. We’re all human beings, we all want to do well, keep clean sheets and score goals.

“But we are where we are and the situation is what it is. When the games don’t go well – obviously didn’t happen many times this season – we all have to switch it back on.

“We have to focus on ourselves like we always have been doing and that never changes.”

