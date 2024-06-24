Football

England Vs Slovenia UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News

Several within the England camp have acknowledged the need for improvement, with anticipated changes aimed at gaining momentum heading into the knockout stage, provided they qualify

england football players X @England
England national football team players during a practice session before their UEFA Euro 2024 opener. Photo: X/ @England
info_icon

England play Slovenia in its final Group C game at Euro 2024 on Tuesday. Negativity has surrounded Gareth Southgate's team following its unconvincing 1-1 draw with Denmark, but England still tops the group on four points and a draw will be enough to guarantee it advances to the round of 16. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. local (1900 GMT) in Cologne. (More Football News)

Here's what to know about the match

England Vs Slovenia: Match Facts

— England's 1-1 draw with Denmark has sparked heavy criticism of the team, despite it topping Group C and being likely to progress even if it loses to Slovenia. While England could still finish third, four points has always been enough to advance to the knockout phase of the Euros as one of the best third-placed teams.

— England beat Serbia 1-0 in its opening game.

— Winning the group would mean England faces one of the best third-placed teams from Group D, E or F.

— Slovenia — on two points — goes into the game knowing it could finish top or bottom of the group, depending on results.

— Slovenia has drawn against Denmark and Serbia in its other games in Group C.

England Vs Slovenia: Team News

— All 26 players in England's squad were due to train on Monday, with speculation Luke Shaw could play for the first time at these Euros, having missed the end of the season with injury.

— Southgate may decide to make a change in midfield after experimenting with defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in a holding role. Conor Gallagher could partner Declan Rice instead.

England Vs Slovenia: (Stats) By The Numbers

— Harry Kane scored a record-extending 64th goal for England in the game against Denmark.

— Slovenia is playing in only its second Euros and is still waiting for its first win.

Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane must find a way for England to respond on Tuesday - null
England Vs Slovenia, Euro 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players

BY Stats Perform

England Vs Slovenia: What They're Saying

— “We are very aware that our performances need to improve, but in terms of points and goals, we're in a very similar situation to the last Euro and we're comfortable with that.” — England coach Gareth Southgate.

— "We are now facing the last group game. We turn our thoughts towards England. They are clear favourites, but so were the Danes and the Serbs. So we need to lift our heads and prepare.” — Slovenia coach Matjaz Kek.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jailed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Forced To Sit Out Oath Ceremony Of 18th Lok Sabha
  2. ‘Are You Defending Lt Governor?’: Supreme Court Rebukes Delhi Authority Over Tree Cutting
  3. Top News Stories June 24: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Bail: After Setback In SC, Delhi High Court To Announce Verdict On June 25
  5. Newly Wed Couple Shot Dead In Haryana's Hansi
Entertainment News
  1. Three Superstar Divas Of Yore Relive Their Part In Kashmir
  2. Chloe Bailey Shares Reason Why She Is Categorised As An R&B Artiste
  3. Akshay Kumar Joins Mumbai’s Tree Plantation Drive To Honour His Parents
  4. Why Kashish Duggal Was Apprehensive About Playing Classical Dance Teacher In 'Suhaagan'
  5. TV Actor Samarthya Gupta To Play A Negative Role For The First Time In 'Jubilee Talkies'
Sports News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Kuldeep Yadav Removes Mitch Marsh After Axar Patel Takes A Blinder
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Football Federation Fires Back At Igor Stimac - Accuses Ex-Coach Of Attempting To 'Malign' AIFF
  3. Switzerland Draw Felt Like A Victory, Says Manuel Neuer After Record Euro Appearance
  4. Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Last Super 8 Match
  5. Denmark Vs Serbia UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
World News
  1. Haiti Gang Violence: Kenyan Police Leave For Controversial Deployment In UN-Led Force
  2. 'No Religious Minority Safe': Pakistan Defence Minister Makes Big Claim Amid Increased Mob Lynchings
  3. With Over 90% Muslims, Why Did Tajikistan Ban The Hijab? Explained
  4. Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Tamayo Perry Dies In Shark Attack In Hawaii | What You Should Know About Shark Attacks In US
  5. Elon Musk Gives YouTuber Tim Dodd A Tour Of SpaceX's Starfactory
Latest Stories
  1. Buxar's New MP Sudhakar Singh: A Crusader For Agricultural Reforms
  2. NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points
  3. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  4. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  5. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Football Federation Fires Back At Igor Stimac - Accuses Ex-Coach Of Attempting To 'Malign' AIFF
  7. Top News Stories June 24: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages