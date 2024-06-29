England Vs Slovakia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SVK Round Of 16 Match

England's Harry Kane second right, warms up with teammates during a training session in Blankenhain, Germany, Thursday, June 27, 2024 ahead of their round of 16 match against Slovakia on Sunday at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

England's Harry Kane second right, warms up with teammates during a training session in Blankenhain, Germany, Thursday, June 27, 2024 ahead of their round of 16 match against Slovakia on Sunday at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)