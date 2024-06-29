England Vs Slovakia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SVK Round Of 16 Match

England, following a somewhat lacklustre performance in the group stage of Euro 2024, are now gearing up for their Round of 16 clash against Slovakia on June 30, Sunday at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen. (Preview | More Football News)
Gareth Southgate's team made it to the last 16 but not without facing criticism from fans. Apparently, a 1-0 win over Serbia, 1-1 draw with Denmark and a goalles draw with Slovenia is not something a team featuring Harry Kane and Jude Birmingham would or should settle for in the group stage. One more draw will take England to a penalty shootout, which has so often been their downfall in major tournaments.
Slovakia secured their place in the Round of 16 after a 1-0 victory over Belgium in their opening match, a 1-2 defeat to Ukraine, and a 1-1 draw with Romania. Slovakia, being one of the minnows among the heavyweights have never succeeded in the knockout stages of any major tournament so far. Ranked 40 positions lower than England in the FIFA rankings, Francesco Calzona's team could see this as an opportunity to defeat the big fish and enter the history books.
Here is how you can watch England Vs Slovakia, UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 match in India and other parts of the world:
When is the England Vs Slovakia, UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?
The England Vs Slovakia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Round of 16 match will be played on June 30, Sunday at Arena Auf Schalke, in Gelsenkirchen at 9:30 PM IST.
Where to watch England Vs Slovakia, UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.