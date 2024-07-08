Football

England Vs Netherlands, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

England will clash with the Netherlands in the semi-final match of the UEFA Euro 2024 at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Thursday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the ENG Vs NLD match

Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands, up, celebrates after Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands scored their sides first goal during a quarterfinal match. AP Photo
Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands, up, celebrates after Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands scored their side's first goal during a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 football tournament in Berlin, Germany. AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
info_icon

England and the Netherlands are set to clash in a highly anticipated UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal match at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Thursday night. The winner will secure a coveted spot in the final against either Spain or France. (More Football News)

The Netherlands, coached by Ronald Koeman, are seeking to emulate their 1988 European Championship-winning team, which coincidentally defeated England en route to the title. The current crop of Oranje players have shown their mettle, coming from behind to defeat Turkey 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

England, under Gareth Southgate, have reached their third semifinal in four tournaments, with their penalty shootout victory over Switzerland in the quarterfinals showcasing their resilience. The Three Lions will be keen to avenge their 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the 1988 tournament, which still stands as one of their heaviest defeats in the men's Euros.

The two teams have a rich history, with their previous meetings producing some thrilling encounters. The Netherlands will be looking to exploit England's vulnerabilities, while the Three Lions will be seeking to nullify the Dutch attack, led by their potent striker, Cody Gakpo.

Euro 2024: England players react after winning their penalty-shootout against the Swiss. - Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Netherlands Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Here’s all you need to know about the England vs Netherlands Euro 2024 semi-final match:

When will the England vs Netherlands Euro 2024 semi-final match take place?

The Euro 2024 2nd semi-final match between England and Netherlands will be played on Thursday, July 11.

Where will the England vs Netherlands Euro 2024 semi-final match take place?

The Euro 2024 2nd semi-final match between England and Netherlands is scheduled to take place at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

England progressed to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 - null
UEFA Euro 2024: England Fighting To 'Regain Credibility' On The International Stage, Says Gareth Southgate

BY Stats Perform

What time will the England vs Netherlands Euro 2024 semi-final match begin?

The Euro 2024 2nd semi-final match between England and Netherlands will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the England vs Netherlands semi-final, UEFA European Championship 2024 match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match
  2. David Warner Says He Is 'Open To Playing Champions Trophy 2025' If Selected By Australia
  3. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs Seattle Orcas, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Women Vs South Africa Women 3nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs RSA-W
  5. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024, 1st Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. England Vs Netherlands, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. ESP Vs FRA, Euro 2024: Spain's Flexibility Has Made Them Team To Beat, Claims Rodri
  4. Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca Promises To Bring Excitement, Asks Fans To 'Trust The Idea'
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs FRA Match
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  5. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured
  2. Hours After Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Expands Cabinet, ED Moves To SC Challenging His Bail
  3. Mumbai Rains: Normal Life Halted As Incessant Downpour Causes Waterlogging | Pics
  4. Maharashtra: CBI Arrests 1 Involved In Alleged 'Manipulation' In NEET-UG Exam From Latur
  5. EC Allows Sharad Pawar's NCP Faction To Receive Public Donations
Entertainment News
  1. Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini
  2. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  3. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  4. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  5. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
US News
  1. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured
  2. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Discusses Further NATO Support With Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
  3. Flags Of India And Russia Projected On Ostakino TV Tower In Moscow As PM Modi Begins High-Profile Visit
  4. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  5. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Today Sports News Live: Narang Named India's Paris Chef De Mission; Warner 'Open To Playing' CT 2025
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured