Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands, up, celebrates after Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands scored their side's first goal during a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 football tournament in Berlin, Germany. AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands, up, celebrates after Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands scored their side's first goal during a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 football tournament in Berlin, Germany. AP Photo/Antonio Calanni