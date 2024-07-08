England and the Netherlands are set to clash in a highly anticipated UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal match at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Thursday night. The winner will secure a coveted spot in the final against either Spain or France. (More Football News)
The Netherlands, coached by Ronald Koeman, are seeking to emulate their 1988 European Championship-winning team, which coincidentally defeated England en route to the title. The current crop of Oranje players have shown their mettle, coming from behind to defeat Turkey 2-1 in the quarterfinals.
England, under Gareth Southgate, have reached their third semifinal in four tournaments, with their penalty shootout victory over Switzerland in the quarterfinals showcasing their resilience. The Three Lions will be keen to avenge their 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the 1988 tournament, which still stands as one of their heaviest defeats in the men's Euros.
The two teams have a rich history, with their previous meetings producing some thrilling encounters. The Netherlands will be looking to exploit England's vulnerabilities, while the Three Lions will be seeking to nullify the Dutch attack, led by their potent striker, Cody Gakpo.
Here’s all you need to know about the England vs Netherlands Euro 2024 semi-final match:
When will the England vs Netherlands Euro 2024 semi-final match take place?
The Euro 2024 2nd semi-final match between England and Netherlands will be played on Thursday, July 11.
Where will the England vs Netherlands Euro 2024 semi-final match take place?
The Euro 2024 2nd semi-final match between England and Netherlands is scheduled to take place at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.
What time will the England vs Netherlands Euro 2024 semi-final match begin?
The Euro 2024 2nd semi-final match between England and Netherlands will start at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the England vs Netherlands semi-final, UEFA European Championship 2024 match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.