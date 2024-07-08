Netherlands Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Liverpool and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk will have familiar faces up against him as he lines up against his Liverpool teammates as well as EPL foes. One of them will be skipper Harry Kane, who has not been lethal in front of goal. Van Dijk has been a wall at the back for the Dutch and his presence is one of the key reasons why the Oranje find themselves in the semis. However, Kane knows the Dutch skipper's style and could use some of his PL experience when the two face-off on July 10.