Netherlands Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Gareth Southgate-managed England will have to pass the Netherlands hurdle if they are to make their consecutive UEFA Euro final as the Three Lions take on the Oranje at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Wednesday, July 10. (More Football News)
England, who have been very miserly in front of goal, will need to put their best foot forward against the Netherlands, who themselves have shown grit and determination in their Round of 16 clash against Türkiye.
Netherlands Predicted XI: Bart Verbruggen, Nathan Aké, Virgil van Dijk, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Tijjani Reijnders, Jerdy Schouten, Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons, Donyell Malen, Memphis Depay.
England Predicted XI: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, Marc Guehi, John Stones; Kieran Trippier, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka; Harry Kane, Ivan Toney.
Ahead of this second semi-final, here are the key battles to watch out for:
Virgil van Dijk vs Harry Kane
Liverpool and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk will have familiar faces up against him as he lines up against his Liverpool teammates as well as EPL foes. One of them will be skipper Harry Kane, who has not been lethal in front of goal. Van Dijk has been a wall at the back for the Dutch and his presence is one of the key reasons why the Oranje find themselves in the semis. However, Kane knows the Dutch skipper's style and could use some of his PL experience when the two face-off on July 10.
Cody Gakpo vs Kyle Walker
Another Liverpool and Dutch forward Cody Gakpo, who has been a revelation in front goal. In five games, Gakpo has scored three goals with one assist to go with it. Up against him will be Manchester City's Kyle Walker, who will leave no stone unturned to thwart Gakpo's attack on the left flank. This duel will be one to watch and could set-up a great and enthralling game.
Tijjani Reijnders vs Declan Rice
AC Milan and Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders will have to be at his level best when he comes up against the English in the second semi-final on July 10. The midfielder is ball-carrier and his passes could be vital in setting up the goals for the Oranje. But Three Lions' Declan Rice will be looking to diffuse the game of the AC Milan midfielder as he looks to steer his side to a back-to-back European Championship final appearance.