Football

Netherlands Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

The second semi-final sees Netherlands take on England in Dortmund. Here are the three key battles to look forward to

Euro 2024 Soccer: England vs Switzerland
Euro 2024: England players react after winning their penalty-shootout against the Swiss. Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
info_icon

Gareth Southgate-managed England will have to pass the Netherlands hurdle if they are to make their consecutive UEFA Euro final as the Three Lions take on the Oranje at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Wednesday, July 10. (More Football News)

England, who have been very miserly in front of goal, will need to put their best foot forward against the Netherlands, who themselves have shown grit and determination in their Round of 16 clash against Türkiye.

Netherlands Predicted XI: Bart Verbruggen, Nathan Aké, Virgil van Dijk, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Tijjani Reijnders, Jerdy Schouten, Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons, Donyell Malen, Memphis Depay.

England Predicted XI: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, Marc Guehi, John Stones; Kieran Trippier, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka; Harry Kane, Ivan Toney.

France captain Kylian Mbappe. - AP
Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Ahead of this second semi-final, here are the key battles to watch out for:

Virgil van Dijk vs Harry Kane

Liverpool and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk will have familiar faces up against him as he lines up against his Liverpool teammates as well as EPL foes. One of them will be skipper Harry Kane, who has not been lethal in front of goal. Van Dijk has been a wall at the back for the Dutch and his presence is one of the key reasons why the Oranje find themselves in the semis. However, Kane knows the Dutch skipper's style and could use some of his PL experience when the two face-off on July 10.

Cody Gakpo vs Kyle Walker

Another Liverpool and Dutch forward Cody Gakpo, who has been a revelation in front goal. In five games, Gakpo has scored three goals with one assist to go with it. Up against him will be Manchester City's Kyle Walker, who will leave no stone unturned to thwart Gakpo's attack on the left flank. This duel will be one to watch and could set-up a great and enthralling game.

Tijjani Reijnders vs Declan Rice

AC Milan and Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders will have to be at his level best when he comes up against the English in the second semi-final on July 10. The midfielder is ball-carrier and his passes could be vital in setting up the goals for the Oranje. But Three Lions' Declan Rice will be looking to diffuse the game of the AC Milan midfielder as he looks to steer his side to a back-to-back European Championship final appearance.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SLC Appoints Former Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya As Sri Lanka's Interim Head Coach
  2. BCCI's Rs 125 Crore Cash Prize: Who Gets How Much In Victorious T20 World Cup 2024 Indian Cricket Team
  3. San Francisco Unicorns Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, MLC 2024: Finn Allen, Matthew Short Star As SFU Beat LAKR By Six Wickets
  4. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I Preview: India Pray For Clear Skies, Aim To Level Series And Fix Bowling Woes
  5. IND-W Vs SA-W, 2nd T20I: Match Abandoned Due To Rain In Chennai - In Pics
Football News
  1. Netherlands Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Bayern Munich Sign Michael Olise From Crystal Palace In search For 'New Energy, New Ideas'
  3. NED 2-1 TUR, Euro 2024: Netherlands Set Up Semi-Final Against England - In Pics
  4. Lionel Messi 'Blessing' Lamine Yamal Goes Viral Ahead Of Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  5. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: 2 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua; Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain
  2. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  3. J&K: Encounter Breaks Out After Militants Attack Indian Army Vehicle In Kathua
  4. Delhi Govt Keeps Transfer Orders Of 5,000 School Teachers On Hold After LG's Directive
  5. Rahul Gandhi Shares How YS Rajasekhara Reddy Inspired His 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' On Party Veteran's Birth Anniversary
Entertainment News
  1. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  2. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  3. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
  4. Vijay Sethupathi-Anurag Kashyap Starrer 'Maharaja' Set To Release On OTT On THIS Day - Check Details Inside
  5. Brad Pitt And Ines de Ramon Make Their Relationship Official At The British Grand Prix - Check Viral Pic Inside
US News
  1. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  2. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
  3. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  4. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  5. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: 2 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua; Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain
  2. French Election Result 2024: President Macron Refuses PM's Resignation As No Faction Reaches Majority
  3. Managers For Sale! Youth In China 'Selling' Managers, Jobs To Escape Work Stress
  4. China's President Xi Urges World Leaders To Encourage Russia-Ukraine Direct Dialogue
  5. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Today Sports News Live: Holger Rune Takes On Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Round Of 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 SF
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: 2 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua; Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain