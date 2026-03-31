England Hit The Nets Sans Star Names; Race For European Play-offs Spots Heats Up

England's Phil Foden, Nico O'Reilly, and Harry Kane with team mates during a training session in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

1/7 England's Lewis Hall and Harry Kane, right, exercise during a training session in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP





2/7 England manager Thomas Tuchel during a training session in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP





3/7 England's Harry Maguire exercises during a training session in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP





4/7 England's Harry Kane, right, exercises during a training session in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP





5/7 England's Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers during a training session in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP





6/7 England's James Garner and Cole Palmer during a training session in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP





7/7 England's Jude Bellingham, right, exercises during a training session in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP





