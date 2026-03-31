England Hit The Nets Sans Star Names; Race For European Play-offs Spots Heats Up
Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka “wanted desperately” to play in this international break, England coach Thomas Tuchel said Monday after the Arsenal stars joined a list of players from the Premier League leader citing injury issues. Ten Arsenal players in the past week either did not join their national team or left camp early as coach Mikel Arteta’s team chases three trophies, including a first English title in 22 years. England drew to Uruguay in their last game at Wembley. Elsewhere, Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina will battle it out for the WC spot with the Azzurri touted as favourites.
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE