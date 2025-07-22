England Vs Italy Highlights, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Kelly, Agyemang Goals Help Lionesses Storm Into Final

England vs Italy, UEFA Women's Euro 2025: England players celebrate, with goalkeeper Hannah Hampton on the ground, at the end of the Women's Euro 2025 quarterfinals soccer match between Sweden and England at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, July 17, 2025. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

England vs Italy Highlights, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Semi-final: Here are the highlights of the semi-final match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve, Geneva, on 22 July 2025. Chloe Kelly was the hero once again as England sealed a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Italy after extra time in the Euro 2025 semi-final on Tuesday. Trailing 0-1 for much of the match after Barbara Bonansea's emphatic first-half strike, the Lionesses left it late, with teenager Michelle Agyemang equalising deep into second-half stoppage time to force extra time. Italy had defended resolutely and struck on the counter through Bonansea in the 33rd minute, punishing a hesitant England back line. Despite dominating possession, England lacked a clinical edge until Agyemang pounced on a rebound to keep their title defence alive. Extra time belonged to the Lionesses. After Beth Mead was hauled down in the box by Emma Severini, Chloe Kelly stepped up in the final minutes. Though her penalty was saved, she coolly slotted home the rebound to book England’s place in Sunday’s final against either Spain or Germany.

22 Jul 2025, 10:15:32 pm IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: Welcome! Hello and welcome to the beginning of our live coverage of the England vs Italy semi-final match of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025. The action at Geneva starts at 12:30 AM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

22 Jul 2025, 11:14:56 pm IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 England head into their fourth consecutive semi-final as strong favourites against an Italy side making their first deep tournament run in nearly 30 years. While the Lionesses boast the pedigree and odds in their favour 5-1, their narrow, tense quarter-final win over Sweden proved they rarely take the straightforward path, setting up another potentially dramatic clash.

22 Jul 2025, 11:22:51 pm IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG XI England manager Sarina Wiegman has made just one change to the starting XI that edged past Sweden in a dramatic penalty shootout, with Esme Morgan coming in for Jess Carter in defence. Carter, who recently spoke out about suffering racial abuse, drops to the bench. Captain Leah Williamson, despite an ankle scare that saw her leave Stadion Letzigrund in a protective boot, starts at the heart of defence. Chloe Kelly, impactful off the bench in recent games, remains among the substitutes. Your #Lionesses in Geneva! 👊 pic.twitter.com/mene7lIoKo — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 22, 2025

22 Jul 2025, 11:33:52 pm IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ITA XI Giulliani, Lenzini, Salval, Linari, Di Guglielmo, Caruso, Giugliano, Bonansea, Oliviero, Girelli, Cantore. Subs: Baldi, Durante, Schatzer, Severini, Piemonte, Piga, Bergamaschi, Serturini, Goldoni, Boattin, Greggi, Cambiaghi. Soncin has named his XI. We're getting ever closer... ⌛️#ENGITA #WEURO2025 #Azzurre #LeAzzurreSiamoNoi pic.twitter.com/ARtHv7Hh0E — Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri_En) July 22, 2025

23 Jul 2025, 12:15:48 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: 15 Minutes To Kick Off England head coach Sarina Wiegman explained the decision to include Esme Morgan in the starting XI, saying, “The thinking behind that move is that we have tactical challenges today and we think with Esme we can solve that better.” On Leah Williamson’s return to the lineup despite injury concerns, Wiegman assured fans, “Yes, of course [she has recovered from the injury] otherwise she wouldn’t start. She is ready also and we are happy to have her on the pitch.” Ready to challenge, ready to compete 👊 pic.twitter.com/nvVebB3Ntd — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 22, 2025 Semi-final prep is in full swing 💪#ENGITA #WEURO2025 #Azzurre #LeAzzurreSiamoNoipic.twitter.com/CdPlXFHPJT — Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri_En) July 22, 2025

23 Jul 2025, 12:32:41 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 0-0 ITA We're underway in Geneva as Italy, donning a Wolfsburg-inspired light green away kit, kick off the action. The atmosphere is electric as both sides prepare for a high-stakes showdown. Here. We. Go.

23 Jul 2025, 12:37:36 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 0-0 ITA (6' Minutes) Italy began with real intensity, but England quickly responded with direct, purposeful play. Lauren Hemp looked to isolate the Italian right-back, while Lucy Bronze pushed high on the opposite flank to challenge the left-back. Toone aimed a ball into the box for Bronze, still forward from an earlier throw-in, but Salvai rose well to clear the danger.

23 Jul 2025, 12:41:24 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 0-0 ITA (9' Minutes) Lucy Bronze flew in late on Lenzini in midfield, drawing a foul that looked worse in real time but was ultimately a fair call by the referee. Both Bronze and Greenwood have been pushing high up the pitch, pinning Italy back. So far, Italy's hopes of counter-attacking are being stifled by England’s intense pressing game.

23 Jul 2025, 12:42:51 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 0-0 ITA (11' Minutes) A slick move from England in the 11th minute saw Keira Walsh release Lauren Hemp with a precise pass down the flank. Hemp’s cross was slightly deflected by Alessia Russo and fell to Lauren James, who struck it first-time, but her toe-poke was straight at goalkeeper Laura Giuliani.

23 Jul 2025, 12:52:03 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 0-0 ITA (20' Minutes) A massive opportunity went begging for England as Italy allowed a bouncing ball inside the box, gifting Alessia Russo time to bring it down and turn. With the far corner wide open, Russo pulled her shot narrowly wide from 12 yards — the clearest chance of the game so far.

23 Jul 2025, 01:04:10 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 0-0 ITA (31' Minutes) A flashpoint emerged when an England clearance struck referee Martincic and deflected to Keira Walsh, unintentionally sparking a counterattack. Lauren Hemp’s low cross was partially cleared before rebounding off an England hand, prompting Martincic to immediately halt play for a free-kick. A goal there would have left Italy with serious grievances.

23 Jul 2025, 01:06:40 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 0-1 ITA (33' Minutes) Out of nowhere, Italy strike first! A defensive lapse from Lucy Bronze allowed the ball to drop dangerously inside the box, and Barbara Bonansea pounced with a fierce finish into the roof of the net. Against the run of play, England now find themselves trailing. BONANSEA PUTS US IN FRONT! 🔥



The ball comes in from the right and Barbara slots it home to give us the lead in the semi-final 💥



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGITA 🇮🇹 0-1 | (33') #WEURO2025 #Azzurre #LeAzzurreSiamoNoi pic.twitter.com/nqMOCEpGRg — Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri_En) July 22, 2025

23 Jul 2025, 01:22:12 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 0-1 ITA (Half-time) Italy are just 45 minutes away from pulling off one of the biggest results in their history, while England face the prospect of the most stunning upset of Sarina Wiegman’s tenure. The Lionesses started brightly but faded badly, allowing Italy to take control. As the players head straight down the tunnel, it’s clear they need a serious reset — both tactically and mentally. Ahead at the break after a fantastic end to the half 🔥#ENGITA #WEURO2025 #Azzurre #LeAzzurreSiamoNoi pic.twitter.com/G8Bmi6sGC5 — Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri_En) July 22, 2025

23 Jul 2025, 01:36:30 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 0-1 ITA (46' Minutes) England make a halftime change as Beth Mead comes on for Lauren James, who returns to the bench with an ice pack strapped to her ankle — a concerning sight. Mead’s introduction signals a shift in urgency as the Lionesses look to claw their way back into the contest.

23 Jul 2025, 01:41:04 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 0-1 ITA (51' Minutes) A huge chance goes begging for England as Lauren Hemp fails to convert from close range. Lucy Bronze delivered a pinpoint cross to the far post, catching Hemp unmarked, but the forward misjudged the header and sent it onto the roof of the net. A glaring miss that could prove costly.

23 Jul 2025, 01:52:38 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 0-1 ITA (64' Minutes) Play is halted as Italy captain Cristiana Girelli goes down clutching her hamstring after trying to run it off. The decision is swift from the Italy bench—Girelli can’t continue. Former Everton striker Martina Piemonte comes on to replace her as captain.

23 Jul 2025, 02:01:33 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 0-1 ITA (72' Minutes) Lucy Bronze finds herself in a promising wide position but a heavy touch lets her down, allowing Linari to intervene and earn Italy a goal kick. Meanwhile, Italy make a double change to inject energy on the flanks—goalscorer Barbara Bonansea and Cantore make way for Cambiaghi and Severini.

23 Jul 2025, 02:02:46 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 0-1 ITA (74' Minutes) The game’s tension starts to show as Italy goalkeeper Giuliani is booked for time-wasting during a delayed goal kick. Moments later, head coach Andrea Soncin also sees yellow from the referee—though it's unclear what exactly sparked his protest from the touchline.

23 Jul 2025, 02:07:05 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 0-1 ITA (78' Minutes) England make a tactical switch as Georgia Stanway is replaced by Chloe Kelly in the 78th minute. The move could see Beth Mead pushing further forward to join Alessia Russo in attack, adding more urgency to England’s search for an equaliser.

23 Jul 2025, 02:13:26 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 0-1 ITA (84' Minutes) Big calls from Sarina Wiegman as she takes off captain Leah Williamson for Naomi Agyemang and replaces Alessia Russo with Aggie Beever-Jones. Russo, expected to lead England’s charge this tournament, exits with just one goal in five matches—a disappointing return.

23 Jul 2025, 02:16:24 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 0-1 ITA (88' Minutes) Italy’s Elena Linari picks up a yellow card for cynically bringing down Lauren Hemp, stopping a threatening England break. Keira Walsh immediately voices her frustration, but it’s the kind of foul Italy will gladly take at this stage.

23 Jul 2025, 02:18:51 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 0-1 ITA (90' Minutes) Greggi makes an instant impact, tenaciously halting Keira Walsh with a committed sliding challenge as England push numbers forward on the flank. The drama intensifies as the assistant signals seven minutes of added time—England’s final lifeline to salvage their semi-final hopes.

23 Jul 2025, 02:25:39 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 1-1 ITA (96' Minutes) ENGLAND HAVE DONE IT AGAIN! Super-sub Agyemang strikes in the dying moments to pull the Lionesses level. Bronze’s teasing cross is flicked on by Russo, and Giuliani’s spill lands perfectly for Agyemang, who keeps her composure after a heavy first touch to smash home the equaliser. With under 90 seconds to go, England once again show their incredible grit when it matters most.

23 Jul 2025, 02:50:02 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 1-1 ITA (105' Minutes) Fifteen minutes closer to yet another dramatic shoot-out, and England remain in control but continue to lack the finishing touch. They dominated possession and territory in the first period of extra time, but once again, their attacking sharpness deserted them at the crucial moment.

23 Jul 2025, 03:03:02 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 1-1 ITA (118' Minutes) So close to glory for Agyemang as her audacious lob crashes off the bar, inches away from another heroic moment. But just seconds later, England are handed a golden chance—Beth Mead is pulled back by Severini in the box, and the referee wastes no time pointing to the spot. A mindless foul with everything on the line, and now England stand on the brink of sealing a dramatic comeback.

23 Jul 2025, 03:12:43 am IST England Vs Italy LIVE Score, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: ENG 2-1 ITA (120' Minutes) Drama to the very end! Giuliani guesses right and saves Kelly’s poor penalty, but the rebound falls kindly—and Kelly makes no mistake the second time. England, once staring at defeat, are now seconds from the final. This is classic Lionesses theatre—chaotic, relentless, unforgettable.