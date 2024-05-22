Football

Emma Hayes' First US Women's Team Roster Features Two Newcomers

Coach Emma Hayes has selected her first roster for the United States ahead of a pair of friendlies as she prepares to lead the women's national team at the Paris Olympics. (More Football News)

Hayes, named U.S. coach last November, finished her final season as coach of Chelsea on Saturday, winning the team's fifth straight Women's Super League Title with a 6-0 rout of Manchester United.

Her first U.S. roster announced Tuesday includes two National Women's Soccer League players called up to the national team for the first time, Chicago Red Stars defender Sam Staab and Washington Spirit midfielder Hal Hershfelt.

A notable omission from the roster is veteran goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who injured her left thigh while playing in a match for the Chicago Red Stars on May 12.

The team will play South Korea on June 1 in Commerce City, Colorado, before a rematch on June 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The 23-player roster is Hayes' last chance to look at players before she names an 18-player roster for the Olympics. The United States will play a pair of sendoff matches in July.

“I expect complete commitment from everyone to absorb very quickly the things that I value as the most important so that we can compete this summer. I know they are a highly coachable group and I'm looking forward to challenging them,” Hayes said in a statement. "It's time to go to work. I can't wait to meet the fans and it's really time to get behind the team as we get closer to putting a roster together for the Olympics.”

Hayes is expected to announce her Olympic roster in late June.

Former coach Vlatko Andonovski resigned from the U.S. team following last year's disappointing finish in the Women's World Cup. Twila Kilgore led the team in the interim while Hayes finished the season with Chelsea. Kilgore, who went 10-1 with the team, will now serve as an assistant coach under Hayes.

Captain Lindsey Horan, among five players from European teams on the roster, will join training camp after her club, Lyon, faces Barcelona for the Champions League title on Saturday.

Alex Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw were included on the squad despite missing recent matches with the San Diego Wave because of injuries. Lynn Williams, who was left off the team that played in the SheBelieves Cup, was not on the latest roster.

Crystal Dunn, who has played mostly at outside back for the national team in recent years, was listed by Hayes as a forward.

Hayes also added three training players to the roster: Olivia Moultrie of the Portland Thorns and Croix Bethune and Kate Wiesner, who both play for the Washington Spirit.

The players are due to report to camp in Colorado on Monday.

The U.S. roster by position with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage).

Defenders: Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham), Sam Staab (Chicago Red Stars).

Midfielder: Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit), Lindsey Horan (Lyon), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham), Lily Yohannes (Ajax).

Forwards: Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham), Catarina Macario (Chelsea), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars).

