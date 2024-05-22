Emma Hayes' First US Women's Team Roster Features Two Newcomers

Coach Emma Hayes has selected her first roster for the United States ahead of a pair of friendlies as she prepares to lead the women’s national team at the Paris Olympics. Hayes, named U.S. coach last November, finished her final season as coach of Chelsea on Saturday, winning the team's fifth straight Women's Super League Title with a 6-0 rout of Manchester United. Photo: AP

Coach Emma Hayes has selected her first roster for the United States ahead of a pair of friendlies as she prepares to lead the women’s national team at the Paris Olympics. Hayes, named U.S. coach last November, finished her final season as coach of Chelsea on Saturday, winning the team's fifth straight Women's Super League Title with a 6-0 rout of Manchester United. Photo: AP