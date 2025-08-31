EFL Championship Wrap: Middlesbrough Down Lowly Sheffield United As West Brom See Off Stoke

Middlesbrough made it four wins from four in the Championship as they defeated rock-bottom Sheffield United 1-0.
A well-contested first half, which was limited in clear-cut chances, saw the sides go into the interval goalless.
But Boro asserted themselves after the restart and, in the 64th minute, Tommy Conway guided the ball home after he was picked out by a pinpoint Matt Targett through-ball.
With his side sitting top of the league, Rob Edwards has enjoyed a dream start to his tenure at the Riverside, while Ruben Selles' Blades are yet to pick up a point.
Elsewhere, West Brom scuppered the chance of Stoke City joining Boro on maximum points after Potters’ goalkeeper Viktor Johansson fumbled the ball from a corner, allowing Nat Phillips to prod into the back of the net in the 14th minute.
The Swedish goalkeeper’s mistake proved to be the game’s decisive moment, as Ryan Mason’s positive start as Albion’s boss saw them move up to second in the table, having remained unbeaten in their opening four games.
After a 7-0 humbling on their travels to Coventry City last weekend, Queens Park Rangers bounced back against Charlton Athletic in an all-London affair, recording a 3-1 win.
With Paul Smyth opening the scoring in the eighth minute, it seemed QPR had banished the demons of last week, but the Addicks' Rob Apter had other ideas early in the second half as he levelled the scoring in the 54th minute.
As Charlton pressed, it seemed there was only going to be one winner. However, in the 84th minute, a flash QPR counter saw Koki Saito finish off a superb solo effort, before Richard Kone secured all three points with a stoppage-time strike, earning Julien Stephan's first league win as head coach.
Data Debrief: Boro's faultless start
Middlesbrough have started the season with four consecutive victories for the first time since 1994-95, a year in which they secured promotion to the Premier League.
Boro are also unbeaten in their last nine home league matches against Sheffield United (seven wins, two draws), recording seven clean sheets in that run since their 2-1 loss back in October 1997.
West Brom, meanwhile, have now picked up five wins in their last seven league trips to Stoke (with one draw and one defeat), with four of those victories decided by just a single goal.