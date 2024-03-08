Football

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL Kolkata Derby Match

Ahead of the Kolkata Derby in the Indian Super League 2023-24, ticketing controversy has taken much of the spotlight away from the game. Here are the live streaming, timing, venue, date and other details

Outlook Sports Desk
March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be another enticing clash in the ISL. Photo: Facebook
The Kolkata Derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant has already embraced itself into controversy with ticket pricing taking centrestage. Ahead of the Bodo Match, Mohun Bagan has urged it's green-and-maroon fans to 'boycott' the high-profile game. (More Football News)

"It is unprecedented anywhere in the world that away team fans will have to buy match tickets at a price which is almost double than that of the home team fans... This is shameful,” Mohun Bagan club secretary Debashis Dutta said in a statement.

East Bengal FC, who will welcome their rivals, are owned by investor Emami Group for this coveted ISL's second-leg Kolkata Derby.

As per the ticketing website, BookMyShow, a fan in the East Bengal FC stands can purchase tickets in the price range of 100, 150, 200, 300 and 400. Whereas for the Mohun Bagan fans, the ticket prices swell to 250, 300, 350, 400 and 500 excluding VIP seats.

The first leg of this meeting, ended up in an entertaining 2-2 draw on February 3.

While all the talk has been regarding the ticket pricing, the teams will also look to better their position in the ISL standings. Mohun Bagan are third in the table with ten wins whereas East Bengal FC are tenth with mere five victories and 17 games played.

Head-to-Head In ISL

Played – 7

Mohun Bagan Super Giant – 6

East Bengal FC – 0

Draws – 1

Ahead of the iconic clash East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in the ISL 2023-24, here are the live streaming and broadcast details -

When will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2023-24 match be played?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2023-24 match will be played on Sunday, March 10.

Which venue will host the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2023-24 match?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2023-24 match will be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

What time will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2023-24 match start?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2023-24 match kicks-off at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2023-24 match?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2023-24 match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 channels.

Where to watch the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2023-24 match?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2023-24 match will be streamed for free on JioCinema.

