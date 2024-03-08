Goa came back from the dead to beat Manipur 2-1 in extra time to ensure their 14th appearance in the Santosh Trophy final, in Itanagar on Thursday. (More Football News)

While Ngangbam Pacha Singh put Manipur in the lead in the 18th minute, Necio Maristo Fernandes (90+6', 116) struck twice to take Goa into the final, where they will clash with Services, who got the better of Mizoram 2-1.

