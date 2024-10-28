East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch

East Bengal FC will face Bashundhara Kings in their second match of the AFC Challenge League, West Region on October 28, Monday, at the Chanlimithang Stadium in Thimphu. (More Football News)
The Indian Super League side began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Paro FC. Madih Talal opened the scoring for East Bengal, only for Paro's William Opoku to equalize. Evans Asante then put the opponents ahead before Diamantakos netted the equalizer in the 69th minute.
On the other hand, Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings suffered a 0-1 defeat in their first game against Nejmeh, thanks to an unfortunate own goal by Saad Uddin.
Live Streaming Details of East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings, AFC Challenge League 2024-25
When is the East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings, AFC Challenge League 2024-25 Group A match?
The East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings, AFC Challenge League 2024-25 group-stage match will be played at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Tuesday, 29 October. The match will start at 8:30 pm IST.
Where to watch East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings, AFC Challenge League 2024-25 match on TV?
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the AFC Challenge League match between East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings in India.
The live streaming of the AFC Challenge League matches will be available on Bhutan Broadcasting YouTube Channel in India.