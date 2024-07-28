Duren Merzenich 1-1 Bayern Munich: Kompany's Side Held By Fourth-tier Opponents

Bayern Munich were held to a 1-1 draw by Regionalliga West side Duren Merzenich in the second match of their 2024-25 preseason preparations. (More Football News)
The Bundesliga giants, who thumped FC Rottach-Egern 14-1 in Vincent Kompany's first game in charge, were unable to make it two wins from two against their German fourth-tier opponents.
Kompany fielded a starting XI featuring the likes of Leon Goretzka, Kim Min-Jae, Raphael Guerreiro and Eric Dier, but they fell behind to Rafael Garcia's strike five minutes before half-time.
Bayern made eight changes in the 66th minute and, three minutes later, one of them equalised as 18-year-old Nestory Irankunda brought them back on level terms.
Next up for Kompany's side is a trip to the Far East, where they will play Premier League side Tottenham in Seoul on Saturday.