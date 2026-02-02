DR Congo Vs Jamaica LIVE Score, FIFA World Qualification Inter-Confederation Final: Reggae Boyz Go Up Against Leopards

DR Congo team celebrate after scoring a goal during the Africa Cup of Nations group D soccer match between Senegal and DR Congo in Tangier, Morocco. Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Welcome to tonight's big game as Jamaica face-off Democratic Republic of Congo in the FIFA World Cup Inter-Continental Qualifiers. The Reggae Boyz enter this game after beating New Caledonia 1-0 in the semifinals and with another win can seal its first World Cup appearance since 1998. DR Congo won the African World Cup Qualifiers by beating Nigeria in the final. Get the live scores and updates from the DR Congo vs Jamaica FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Inter-Confederation Final at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico right here
LIVE UPDATES
DR Congo Vs Jamaica Live Score, FIFA World Cup Qualification Inter-Confederation Final: XIs Out
Starting XIs Out
STARTING XI ✅🇯🇲🔥
DR Congo 🆚 Reggae Boyz | 4PM (JA time)
This is the moment — one final push for World Cup qualification.
DR Congo Vs Jamaica Live Score, FIFA World Cup Qualification Inter-Confederation Final: Streaming Info
Where to watch the DR Congo vs Jamaica FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Inter-Confederation Final match?
The DR Congo vs Jamaica FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Inter-Confederation Final match will be not be broadcast in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the FIFA+ mobile app and website.