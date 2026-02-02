DR Congo Vs Jamaica LIVE Score, FIFA World Qualification Inter-Confederation Final: Reggae Boyz Go Up Against Leopards

DR Congo team celebrate after scoring a goal during the Africa Cup of Nations group D soccer match between Senegal and DR Congo in Tangier, Morocco. Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Welcome to tonight's big game as Jamaica face-off Democratic Republic of Congo in the FIFA World Cup Inter-Continental Qualifiers. The Reggae Boyz enter this game after beating New Caledonia 1-0 in the semifinals and with another win can seal its first World Cup appearance since 1998. DR Congo won the African World Cup Qualifiers by beating Nigeria in the final. Get the live scores and updates from the DR Congo vs Jamaica FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Inter-Confederation Final at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico right here

LIVE UPDATES

1 Apr 2026, 01:46:31 am IST DR Congo Vs Jamaica Live Score, FIFA World Cup Qualification Inter-Confederation Final: XIs Out Starting XIs Out STARTING XI ✅🇯🇲🔥



DR Congo 🆚 Reggae Boyz | 4PM (JA time)



This is the moment — one final push for World Cup qualification.



Ninety minutes to turn the dream into reality.



💛💚🖤 Let’s make Jamaica proud. 💛💚🖤

ALL A WI. ONE TEAM. pic.twitter.com/EiqR2j3UFz — Official J.F.F (@jff_football) March 31, 2026