Chelsea Vs Fulham Live Streaming, English Premier League: Starting XIs, Head-To-Head Record

Chelsea meet Fulham in matchday 3 of EPL 2025-26
Both sides unbeaten after two games
Check out the live streaming and telecast details of the game
Chelsea take on Fulham at Stamford Bridge in game week 3 of the English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 season on Saturday (August 30, 2025). Watch the Chelsea vs Fulham, West London derby football match today.
Both sides are unbeaten after two games. Enzo Maresca's Blues opened with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace, then thrashed West Ham United 5-1. Fulham, meanwhile, have drawn both their matches, coming from behind against Brighton and Manchester United.
Last season, Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League, thus securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League. Fulham ended twelfth and missed out on European football.
Chelsea’s best Premier League finish remains first, achieved five times, most recently in 2017. Fulham’s highest finish was seventh in 2009.
Chelsea Vs Fulham: Head-To-Head Record
In their last five league meetings, Chelsea have won three, Fulham one, and one ended in a draw. Chelsea lead the overall head-to-head record, 53-13 with 27 draws.
Last season, Rodrigo Muniz scored an injury-time goal to stun the Blues (December 2024) 2-1 after Harry Wilson's 82nd-minute equaliser for a rare win at Stamford Bridge. The corresponding fixture in April 2025 also ended with a 2-1 scoreline, in favour of Chelsea.
Chelsea Vs Fulham: Starting XIs
Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Neto, Delap.
Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, James, Fofana, Hato, Essugo, Santos, George, Gittens
Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Anderson, Bassey, Castagne, Lukic, Berge, Sessegnon, King, Iwobi, Muniz.
Subs: Lecomte, Cuenca, Robinson, Reed, Cairney, Adama, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Jimenez.
Chelsea Vs Fulham: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 match be played?
The Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, August 30 at 5pm IST.
Where will the Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.