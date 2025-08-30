Chelsea Vs Fulham Live Streaming, English Premier League: Starting XIs, Head-To-Head Record

Here is all you need to know about the Premier League 2025-26 clash between Chelsea and Fulham: preview, team line-ups, head-to-head stats and broadcast details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
chelsea-vs-fulham-english-premier-league-2025
Chelsea beat West Ham 5-1 in their previous outing. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chelsea meet Fulham in matchday 3 of EPL 2025-26

  • Both sides unbeaten after two games

  • Check out the live streaming and telecast details of the game

Chelsea take on Fulham at Stamford Bridge in game week 3 of the English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 season on Saturday (August 30, 2025). Watch the Chelsea vs Fulham, West London derby football match today.

Both sides are unbeaten after two games. Enzo Maresca's Blues opened with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace, then thrashed West Ham United 5-1. Fulham, meanwhile, have drawn both their matches, coming from behind against Brighton and Manchester United.

Last season, Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League, thus securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League. Fulham ended twelfth and missed out on European football.

Chelsea’s best Premier League finish remains first, achieved five times, most recently in 2017. Fulham’s highest finish was seventh in 2009.

Chelsea Vs Fulham: Head-To-Head Record

In their last five league meetings, Chelsea have won three, Fulham one, and one ended in a draw. Chelsea lead the overall head-to-head record, 53-13 with 27 draws.

Last season, Rodrigo Muniz scored an injury-time goal to stun the Blues (December 2024) 2-1 after Harry Wilson's 82nd-minute equaliser for a rare win at Stamford Bridge. The corresponding fixture in April 2025 also ended with a 2-1 scoreline, in favour of Chelsea.

Chelsea Vs Fulham: Starting XIs

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Neto, Delap.

Related Content
Related Content

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, James, Fofana, Hato, Essugo, Santos, George, Gittens

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Anderson, Bassey, Castagne, Lukic, Berge, Sessegnon, King, Iwobi, Muniz.

Subs: Lecomte, Cuenca, Robinson, Reed, Cairney, Adama, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Jimenez.

Chelsea Vs Fulham: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 match be played?

The Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, August 30 at 5pm IST.

Where will the Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I Live Score: Match Starts at 5:30 PM

  3. DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

  4. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  5. Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails Through In Straight Sets

  2. US Open 2025: Shelton Retires With Should Injury Against Mannarino; Struff Stuns Tiafoe

  3. US Open 2025: Vondrousova Upsets Seventh Seed Paolini; Pegula Seals Hard-Fought Win Over Azarenka

  4. US Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Defeats Jacob Fearnley To Reach Third Round

  5. US Open 2025: 'Shaken' Coco Gauff Overcomes Donna Vekic In Second Round

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. At Azad Maidan, Marathas Gather In 1000s With Hope And Anger Over Reservation Rights

  2. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  3. Myth Meets Science? Indian Politicians Make Mythology-Based Science Claims

  4. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

  5. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  2. Pakistan's Punjab Floods Kill 22 as Rivers Overflow Into Lahore

  3. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  4. UN Food Chief Warns Of Famine In Gaza After Meeting Netanyahu

  5. Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Proposes Phased Annexation Of Gaza If Hamas Fails To Surrender

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars