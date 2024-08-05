Football

Chelsea To Face Braga Or Servette In Europa Conference League

The Blues will feature in UEFA's third-tier club competition in their first season under Enzo Maresca, after Manchester United's FA Cup triumph saw them take England's final Europa League place

Enzo Maresca-football
Chelsea are preparing for their first season under Enzo Maresca
Chelsea have been drawn to face Braga or Servette in the Europa Conference League play-off round later this month. (More Football News)

Portuguese side Braga and Swiss Super League outfit Servette face off in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie on Thursday, with the second leg taking place on August 15.

The loser of that tie will drop into the Conference League and face Chelsea for a spot in the group stage of that competition.

Stamford Bridge will host the first leg of that tie on August 22, with the return fixture taking place one week later.

Meanwhile, Rangers will face either Salzburg or FC Twente in the Champions League play-off round if they beat Dynamo Kyiv in the third qualifying round.

Philippe Clement's men go to Poland for the first leg of that tie on Tuesday, with Hampden Park hosting the second leg next week, due to delays in getting Ibrox ready for the new campaign. 

