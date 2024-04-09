Football

Celtic Calls Glass Bottle Throw At Matt O’Riley By Rangers Supporter, 'Quite Appalling'

The Hoops midfielder was targeted as he celebrated putting his side 2-0 ahead with a penalty in front of the Copland Road Stand

A bottle was thrown at Celtic’s Matt O’Riley on Sunday. Photo: (Jane Barlow/PA)
info_icon

Celtic have condemned a “quite appalling” incident after it emerged that Matt O’Riley was almost struck with a glass bottle thrown from the Rangers support during Sunday’s 3-3 draw between the teams at Ibrox. (More Football News)

A Celtic spokesperson said on Monday: “It has been confirmed today that a glass bottle was thrown at Matt at yesterday’s match.

“The repeated targeting of our players and staff with missiles is quite appalling and completely unacceptable.

“We have already raised our serious concerns with Rangers and understand that police are investigating the matter.”

Inquiries are also ongoing after Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy appeared to be struck by a coin in the technical area.

A small number of alleged hate-related crimes from Sunday’s derby are being investigated by Police Scotland, although no arrests were made at the stadium.

