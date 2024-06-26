Football

Canada 1-0 Peru: Alphonso Davies Hails Canucks' First Ever Copa America Win

Jonathan David scored the only goal in Kansas as Jesse Marsch's side boosted their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages from Group A

Davies led Canada to victory over Peru.
Alphonso Davies revelled in Canada's first ever Copa America victory, insisting he and his team-mates will savour their narrow 1-0 win over 10-man Peru. (More Football News)

Jonathan David scored the only goal in Kansas as Jesse Marsch's side boosted their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages from Group A.

The Lille striker struck 16 minutes from time to move the Canucks up to second place behind reigning champions Argentina, who beat them 2-0 in their opener, with 26 of his 27 international goals coming in competitive matches.

It gave Canada only their third victory over a South American opponent, and first since a 2-0 win over Colombia in the 2000 Gold Cup final.

They also kept their first clean sheet against a team from the CONMEBOL region since holding Brazil to a goalless draw in the 2001 Confederations Cup.

"We're going to enjoy the moment, but know the work isn't done," skipper Davies told Canadian broadcaster TSN.

Stephen Eustaquio added: "We were too naive in the first half, but played more direct in the second half."

Canada's first Copa America victory came in their second match, with Panama the only CONCACAF nation to achieve their maiden win in their opening match in the competition - doing so eight years ago.

Marsch's side face Chile in their final group encounter on Saturday, when a draw may be enough to take them through to the quarter-finals.

"We have everything to fight for in the last game," David told TSN.

