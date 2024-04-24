Football

Cambridge Utd Vs Wycombe, League One: The U's Earn Much-Needed Point In Fight To Beat Drop

Cambridge United travel to Port Vale on Saturday needing a point to secure their EFL League One place

Simon Marper/PA
Gassan Ahadme broke the deadlock for Cambridge. Photo: Simon Marper/PA
Cambridge’s fight to stave off relegation will go down to the final day of the season after a 1-1 League One draw with Wycombe. (More Football News)

Victory would have seen the U’s safe with a game to spare and they looked on course to achieve that, only for Luke Leahy’s late penalty to deny them.

Cambridge travel to Port Vale on Saturday needing a point to secure their League One place.

Gassan Ahadme headed into the side netting early on before Wycombe chances saw Nigel Lonwijk heading onto the crossbar and Will Mannion save from Jason McCarthy at his near post.

Garry Monk’s Cambridge dropped two points against Wycombe. - Bradley Collyer/PA
Cambridge Utd 1-1 Wycombe: Monk Unhappy With Penalty Decision That Cost The U's Two Points

BY Stats Perform

Mannion then did well to tip Kieran Sadlier’s effort from distance onto the post.

Franco Ravizzoli denied Macauley Bonne from point-blank range after 66 minutes before Mannion turned Matt Butcher’s powerful shot wide.

Ahadme broke the deadlock for the hosts after 71 minutes with a thumping header from Liam Bennett’s excellent cross.

But seven minutes from time, Lyle Taylor brought down Lonwijk and Leahy equalised from the spot for a share of the spoils.

