Bundesliga: Dani Olmo Considering RB Leipzig Future Following Euro 2024 Success

Dani Olmo has said he has several options ahead of a potential move from RB Leipzig after playing a starring role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph. (More Football News)
Olmo scooped the Golden Boot at the European Championships while also helping La Roja triumph a record fourth time in the competition.
His goal against France in their 2-1 semi-final victory saw him become the first Spanish player to score in three successive games at the Euros finals.
Olmo's five goal involvements at Euro 2024 (three goals, two assists) is the most by a Spaniard at a major tournament since David Silva at Euro 2012 (two goals, three assists).
The 26-year-old's form at the European Championships have seen him touted for a move in the transfer window, with Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich all potential destinations for the midfielder.
The Spaniard joined RB Leipzig in 2020 from Dinamo Zagreb and has played 148 times for the Bundesliga club, scoring 29 goals and providing 34 assists in all competitions.
Olmo has said he’s already made it clear to his representatives where he wants to play his football next season.
"We'll see. Yesterday we celebrated all day and now I'm at the campus," Olmo told reporters.
"The people who deal with that (transfer market) already know what I want to do. I don't know if I'll stay in Germany, we'll see.
"I want to be somewhere where I'm valued and loved and what I want to do is win. There are several options, we'll see what happens.
"The truth is that between the Euro cup, the celebration and the campus I have seen little of that. What I want is an ambitious project and I want to win titles."
For now, the Spaniard is expected to take a short break before joining Marco Rose's side for pre-season.
The German club are set to travel abroad for pre-season for the first time in history as they will visit the US later this month, playing games against Aston Villa and Wolves.