Football

Bundesliga: Dani Olmo Considering RB Leipzig Future Following Euro 2024 Success

Dani Olmo has said he has several options ahead of a potential move from RB Leipzig after playing a starring role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph

Dani Olmo-RB-Leipzig
Dani Olmo has said he will consider his RB Leipzig future this summer
info_icon

Dani Olmo has said he has several options ahead of a potential move from RB Leipzig after playing a starring role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph. (More Football News)

Olmo scooped the Golden Boot at the European Championships while also helping La Roja triumph a record fourth time in the competition. 

His goal against France in their 2-1 semi-final victory saw him become the first Spanish player to score in three successive games at the Euros finals. 

Olmo's five goal involvements at Euro 2024 (three goals, two assists) is the most by a Spaniard at a major tournament since David Silva at Euro 2012 (two goals, three assists). 

The 26-year-old's form at the European Championships have seen him touted for a move in the transfer window, with Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich all potential destinations for the midfielder. 

The Spaniard joined RB Leipzig in 2020 from Dinamo Zagreb and has played 148 times for the Bundesliga club, scoring 29 goals and providing 34 assists in all competitions. 

Olmo has said he’s already made it clear to his representatives where he wants to play his football next season. 

"We'll see. Yesterday we celebrated all day and now I'm at the campus," Olmo told reporters.

"The people who deal with that (transfer market) already know what I want to do. I don't know if I'll stay in Germany, we'll see.

"I want to be somewhere where I'm valued and loved and what I want to do is win. There are several options, we'll see what happens.

"The truth is that between the Euro cup, the celebration and the campus I have seen little of that. What I want is an ambitious project and I want to win titles."

For now, the Spaniard is expected to take a short break before joining Marco Rose's side for pre-season.

The German club are set to travel abroad for pre-season for the first time in history as they will visit the US later this month, playing games against Aston Villa and Wolves.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: West Indies Bowl First At Trent Bridge - Check Playing XIs
  2. India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: IND-W Vs PAK-W Head-To-Head Record
  3. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Ben Stokes' Men Kick-Off Post James Anderson Era At Trent Bridge
  4. Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: Gerhard Erasmas & Co Face OMA At The Forthill
  5. NEP Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Preview Match 1: Nepal Return After Eight Years
Football News
  1. Bundesliga: Dani Olmo Considering RB Leipzig Future Following Euro 2024 Success
  2. English Premier League: Ange Postecoglou Remains Focused On Tottenham Amid England Links
  3. Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained
  4. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  5. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: July 18, 2024
  2. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: People Leak Papers Not For 'Charade' But For 'Money', Says CJI
  3. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  4. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; Alert In South States
  5. Karnataka Reservation Bill: Who Would It Benefit? Why Was It Put On Hold?
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  2. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  3. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  4. Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Amaran' To Arrive In Theatres This Diwali
  5. 'The Boys Season 4 Episode 8': When And Where To Watch The Finale Of This Satirical Superhero Series
US News
  1. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
  2. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  3. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  4. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  5. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
World News
  1. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  2. 'If You Want To Die, Press Button': Suicide Pods To Be Used ‘Soon’ In Switzerland
  3. South Korea Supreme Court Upholds Insurance Rights, Benefits For Same-Sex Couples
  4. Bangladesh Protests: Students Clash With Police Authorities Amid Anti-Quota Unrest
  5. Parts Of South Korea Battle Flood After Heavy Rain
Latest Stories
  1. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road
  2. Nick Jonas Wishes His 'Love' Priyanka Chopra On Birthday With Mushy Unseen Pics; Calls Himself 'Lucky'
  3. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: People Leak Papers Not For 'Charade' But For 'Money', Says CJI
  4. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  6. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  7. Live Sports News Today: India Team Announcement Updates; Sumit Nagal In Action; Build Up To Women's Asia Cup T20
  8. Doda, J&K: 2 Jawans Injured In Fresh Gunfight With Militants Days After 4 Soldiers Died In Op