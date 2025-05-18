Football

Bundesliga 2024-25 Season Finale: Dortmund, Frankfurt Clinch Champions League Qualification

Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt qualified for the Champions League on the last day of the Bundesliga on Saturday (May 17), leaving Freiburg to be content reaching the Europa League. Dortmund clinched fourth place and the last for Champions League qualification after a 3-0 home win over already-relegated Holstein Kiel, who played with 10 men after less than 10 minutes. Frankfurt stayed third with a 3-1 win in Freiburg, who dropped to fifth as a result, two points behind Dortmund. Mainz overcame three disallowed goals and drew with Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 to qualify for the Conference League in sixth place, a point ahead of Leipzig, who missed out on European qualification after losing at home to Stuttgart 3-2.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel: Felix Nmecha
Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel | Photo: Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP

Dortmund's Felix Nmecha, center obscured, celebrates scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

2/13
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel: Serhou Guirassy
Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel | Photo: Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP

Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, left, celebrates his after scoring with teammate Waldemar Anton during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

3/13
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel: Felix Nmecha
Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel | Photo: Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP

Dortmund's Felix Nmecha, right, and Kiel's Nicolai Remberg in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

4/13
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel: Marcel Sabitzer
Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel | Photo: Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP

Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer, left, celebrates after scoring next to teammate Felix Nmecha during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

5/13
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel: Gregor Kobel
Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel | Photo: Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP

Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, center, and Niklas Suele in action against Kiel's Alexander Bernhardsson during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

6/13
Germany Soccer Bundesliga FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen: Patrik Schick
Bundesliga 2024-25: FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen | Photo: Torsten Silz/dpa via AP

Leverkusen's Patrik Schick, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a penalty, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Bayer Leverkusen, at the Mewa Arena, in Mainz, Germany.

7/13
Germany Soccer Bundesliga FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen: Nadiem Amiri
Bundesliga 2024-25: FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen | Photo: Torsten Silz/dpa via AP

Mainz's Nadiem Amiri, foreground right, plays vies for the ball with Leverkusen's Exequiel Palacios, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Bayer Leverkusen, at the Mewa Arena, in Mainz, Germany.

8/13
Germany Soccer Bundesliga FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen: Andreas Hanche-Olsen
Bundesliga 2024-25: FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen | Photo: Torsten Silz/dpa via AP

Mainz's Andreas Hanche-Olsen celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal that was later disallowed, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Bayer Leverkusen, at the Mewa Arena, in Mainz, Germany.

9/13
Germany Soccer Bundesliga FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen: Paul Nebel
Bundesliga 2024-25: FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen | Photo: Torsten Silz/dpa via AP

Mainz's Paul Nebel, left, scores a goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Bayer Leverkusen, at the Mewa Arena, in Mainz, Germany.

10/13
Germany Soccer Bundesliga RB Leipzig vs VfB Stuttgart: Ridle Baku
Bundesliga 2024-25: RB Leipzig vs VfB Stuttgart | Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa via AP

Leipzig's Ridle Baku, center, celebrates with teammates David Raum, left, and Xavi Simons after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

11/13
Germany Soccer Bundesliga RB Leipzig vs VfB Stuttgart: Xavi Simons
Bundesliga 2024-25: RB Leipzig vs VfB Stuttgart | Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa via AP

Leipzig's Xavi Simons celebrates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

12/13
Germany Soccer Bundesliga RB Leipzig vs VfB Stuttgart: Antonio Nusa
Bundesliga 2024-25: RB Leipzig vs VfB Stuttgart | Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa via AP

Leipzig's player Antonio Nusa, right, and Stuttgart's Luca Jaquez battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

13/13
Germany Soccer Bundesliga RB Leipzig vs VfB Stuttgart: Nick Woltemade
Bundesliga 2024-25: RB Leipzig vs VfB Stuttgart | Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa via AP

Stuttgart player Nick Woltemade celebrates after scoring a goal during a Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart in Leipzig, Germany.

