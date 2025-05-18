Football

Bundesliga 2024-25 Season Finale: Dortmund, Frankfurt Clinch Champions League Qualification

Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt qualified for the Champions League on the last day of the Bundesliga on Saturday (May 17), leaving Freiburg to be content reaching the Europa League. Dortmund clinched fourth place and the last for Champions League qualification after a 3-0 home win over already-relegated Holstein Kiel, who played with 10 men after less than 10 minutes. Frankfurt stayed third with a 3-1 win in Freiburg, who dropped to fifth as a result, two points behind Dortmund. Mainz overcame three disallowed goals and drew with Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 to qualify for the Conference League in sixth place, a point ahead of Leipzig, who missed out on European qualification after losing at home to Stuttgart 3-2.