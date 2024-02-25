Last-place Darmstadt had two late goals ruled out by VAR and conceded an own-goal as it was held 1-1 at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday. (More Football News)

Tim Skarke thought he'd won the game in the seventh minute of injury time for Darmstadt, but the goal was ruled out as the ball had hit his arm from Bremen goalkeeper Michael Zetterer's attempted clearance.

Skarke had another goal ruled out for offside in the 78th, and Christoph Zimmermann's own goal in the eighth minute gave Bremen a share of the points.