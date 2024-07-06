Brighton Complete £25m Move For Mats Wieffer

The 24-year-old has penned a five-year contract, with the Seagulls paying a reported £25.4million (€30m).
Having joined Feyenoord in 2022, Wieffer proved to be a key figure for now-Liverpool boss Arne Slot.
Wieffer played a role in helping Feyenoord win the Eredivisie title in 2023, and then the KNVB Beker last season.
"We’re delighted to welcome Mats to the club, a player whose qualities we have admired for a long time," said Brighton's technical director David Weir.
"He has a lot of experience in the Champions League as well as the Eredivisie and has developed into one of the best deep-lying midfielders in Europe."
Though Wieffer made his Netherlands debut in March last year, he was not called up by Ronald Koeman for Euro 2024.
Wieffer will link up with his former Feyenoord team-mate Yankuba Minteh, who joined Brighton from Newcastle United in a £33m deal last week.