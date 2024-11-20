Football

Brazil Vs Uruguay: Federico Valverde Grabs A Draw Against Selecao

Brazil fans at home in Salvador jeered their team after the final whistle. In a match with few opportunities for either side, Uruguay seemed closer to winning for most of the second half. Valverde opened the scoring in the 55th minute after Brazilian defenders failed three times to clear the ball from their penalty area. The Real Madrid midfielder hit the ball to the left corner to score. Gerson equalized in the 61st minute.

Football World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Uruguay's players applaud at the end of match against Brazil | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Uruguay's players applaud at the end of a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Brazil at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil.

Football World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Uruguay's Federico Valverde, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Brazil | Photo: AP/Raphael Muller
Uruguay's Federico Valverde, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Brazil during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil.

Football World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Brazil's Estevao, left, is challenged by Uruguay's Marcelo Saracchi | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
Brazil's Estevao, left, is challenged by Uruguay's Marcelo Saracchi during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil.

Football World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Brazil's Marquinhos, left, and Uruguay's Mathias Olivera go for a header | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
Brazil's Marquinhos, left, and Uruguay's Mathias Olivera go for a header during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil.

Football World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Brazil's Gerson celebrates scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
Brazil's Gerson celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Uruguay during a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil.

Football World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Brazil's Vinicius Junior, left, and Uruguay's Mathias Olivera battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Raphael Muller
Brazil's Vinicius Junior, left, and Uruguay's Mathias Olivera battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil.

Football World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Brazil's Gerson, center, and Uruguay's Facundo Pellistri battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
Brazil's Gerson, center, and Uruguay's Facundo Pellistri battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil.

Football World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Uruguay's Facundo Pellistri, left, is challenged by Brazil's Abner | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
Uruguay's Facundo Pellistri, left, is challenged by Brazil's Abner during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil.

Football World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Uruguay's Facundo Pellistri, front, is challenged by Brazil's Raphinha | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
Uruguay's Facundo Pellistri, front, is challenged by Brazil's Raphinha during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil.

Football World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Uruguay's Facundo Pellistri, left, and Brazil's Marquinhos battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
Uruguay's Facundo Pellistri, left, and Brazil's Marquinhos battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil.

