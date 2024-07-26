Football

Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics

Brazil women rode Gabi Nunes' 37th-minute goal against Nigeria to start their Paris Olympic Games 2024 campaign on a winning note, with the scoreline reading 1-0 in their favour on Friday (July 26). The legendary Marta, who will retire after the Games, assisted Nunes for the first-half goal. Marta had herself found the back of the net just a minute before that, but the goal was ruled off-side.