Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics

Brazil women rode Gabi Nunes' 37th-minute goal against Nigeria to start their Paris Olympic Games 2024 campaign on a winning note, with the scoreline reading 1-0 in their favour on Friday (July 26). The legendary Marta, who will retire after the Games, assisted Nunes for the first-half goal. Marta had herself found the back of the net just a minute before that, but the goal was ruled off-side.

Photo: AP/Moises Castillo

Brazil's Marta, center, celebrates with Brazil's goalkeeper Lorena, left, their team's win over Nigeria at the end of the women's Group C soccer match between Nigeria and Brazil at the Bordeaux stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Bordeaux, France.

Paris Olympics Soccer
Photo: AP/Moises Castillo

Brazil and Nigeria players react at the end of the women's Group C soccer match between Nigeria and Brazil at the Bordeaux stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Bordeaux, France.

Paris Olympics Games: Soccer
Photo: AP/Moises Castillo

Brazil's Antonia takes a selfie after beating 1-0 Nigeria during the women's Group C soccer match at the Bordeaux stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Bordeaux, France.

Paris Olympics Games 2024: Soccer
Photo: AP/Moises Castillo

Brazil's Marta, center, is congratulated after scoring a goal, which was disallowed, during the women's Group C soccer match between Nigeria and Brazil at the Bordeaux stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Bordeaux, France.

Summer Olympic Games: Soccer
Photo: AP/Moises Castillo

Nigeria's Christy Ucheibe, left, and Brazil's Marta battle for the ball during the women's Group C soccer match between Nigeria and Brazil at the Bordeaux stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Bordeaux, France.

Summer Olympic Games 2024: Soccer
Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Zambia’s Pauline Zulu exits the pitch after being issued a red card by referee Ramon Abatti, of Brazil, during a women's group B match between the United States and Zambia at Nice Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nice, France.

Brazils Gabi Portilho
Photo: AP/Moises Castillo

Brazil's Gabi Portilho, right, and Nigeria's Uchenna Kanu fight for the ball during the women's Group C soccer match between Nigeria and Brazil at the Bordeaux stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Bordeaux, France.

Nigerias Rasheedat Ajibade
Photo: AP/Moises Castillo

Nigeria's Rasheedat Ajibade, front, and Brazil's Antonia eye the ball during the women's Group C soccer match between Nigeria and Brazil at the Bordeaux stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Bordeaux, France.

Brazil vs Nigeria
Photo: AP/Moises Castillo

Brazil's Marta, left, makes an attempt to score during the women's Group C soccer match between Nigeria and Brazil at the Bordeaux stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Bordeaux, France.

Paris 2024 Olympics
Photo: AP/Moises Castillo

Fans of Brazil and Nigeria cheer during the women's Group C soccer match between Nigeria and Brazil at the Bordeaux stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Bordeaux, France.

