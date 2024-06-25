Football

BRA 0-0 CRC, Copa America: Marquinhos Goal Disallowed As Brazil Settle For Goalless Draw

Brazil has won the Copa America nine times, but its current transitional squad led by Real Madrid stars Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo got off to a discouraging start

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Brazil's Marquinhos, second left, celebrates with teammate Rodrygo a goal that was later disallowed by a VAR decision for offside during a Copa America Group D soccer match against Costa Rica Monday, June 24, 2024 in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
info_icon

Brazil was held to a 0-0 draw by Costa Rica, with the international powerhouse inauspiciously failing to break through in its Copa America opener. (More Football News

Although Brazil controlled play and outshot Costa Rica 18-2, the Seleção was held scoreless by a defense led by goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira, who made three saves while recording the team's fourth consecutive clean sheet.

Brazil had an apparent goal by Marquinhos disallowed in the first half after a lengthy VAR check, but the team known for decades of sublime offensive play never got closer to a score — and never got a break on several questionable refereeing calls — in front of a lively crowd of 67,158 dominated by their yellow-clad fans at SoFi Stadium.

The result left Colombia on top of Group D after its 2-1 victory over Paraguay. Brazil has won the Copa America nine times, but its current transitional squad led by Real Madrid stars Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo got off to a discouraging start.

Brazil coach Dorival Júnior said the result wasn't thoroughly poor, noting his team's wide advantages in possession and chances.

“I believe that in context, it was a well-played game,” Dorival said through an interpreter. ”We passed the ball well and we created good opportunities. We weren't happy with the finishes, I agree. But in general, I think we presented very positive things. Nowadays it will be like this. We have to find ways and solutions to score. We're always working on it, every moment."

The draw was a monumental achievement for Costa Rica, an undermanned CONCACAF team with the youngest roster in the tournament but a reputation for overachievement and sturdy defending led by Sequeira, who plays for Ibiza in Spain's third division.

Brazil head coach Dorival Junior. - null
BRA 0-0 CRC, Copa America: Dorival Bemoans Lack Of End Product As Brazil Frustrated In Opener

BY Stats Perform

Costa Rica head coach Gustavo Alfaro, the Argentine veteran leading his first major tournament since his hiring last November, was pleased by his team's tenacity.

“I hope (opponents) start looking at us with respect,” Alfaro said through an interpreter. “Everyone thought we were dead before the movie started. We are going to play all the games as if they were the final.”

Los Ticos had lost nine straight meetings with Brazil, but Alfaro's young group capably handled a night that could have left them starstruck.

“All this is a nice reward for these kids," Alfaro said. "When Vini greeted them, it meant a lot to them. He is someone who plays at the highest level, and for us who are starting out, it was a very big test.”

Brazil controlled from the start with 75% possession in the first half, but couldn't break through.

Vinícius was taken down in the box in the 22nd minute by a big hit from Haxzel Quirós, but got no whistle.

In the 30th minute, Rodrygo went low to head on Raphinha's free kick to Marquinhos, who banged it home at the far post. A 3 1/2-minute VAR review followed, and Mexican referee César Ramos eventually agreed with the assistant's decision to wave it off for offside by a minuscule margin.

In the 39th minute, a kick by Lucas Paquetá appeared to go off the hand of Juan Pablo Vargas in the penalty area, but Ramos made no call.

Paquetá ripped a shot off the post in the 63rd minute. Costa Rica then survived when Quirós nearly headed the ball into his own net before Sequeira smothered it. Sequeira then made a diving save in the 79th minute when Guilherme Arana ripped a shot on net.

Costa Rica survived a few more moments of chaos beginning in the 86th minute, with Rodrygo failing to capitalize on a pair of scoring chances and not getting a foul call against Jeyland Mitchell in the box.

Bruno Guimarães then had a clean look at the net in the first minute of injury time, but pushed it just wide.

Dorival said he wants to see more “dirty movement” in Brazil's next match.

“We need to make life easier for whoever has the ball at their feet,” the coach said.

Brazil's national team is in a transitional period — particularly without Neymar, who hasn't played since tearing a knee ligament in a match for Brazil last October. Neymar spoke to team Sunday before watching the match at SoFi Stadium, where he got massive cheers in the second half when his worried face appeared on the scoreboard.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Bombay HC Orders To Release Teen Driver From Observation Home
  2. MP Woman Claims Husband Gave 'Triple Talaq' As She Supported BJP; Man Denies Charge
  3. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Modi May Visit Russia Soon; Bombay HC Orders Release Of Pune Porsche Crash Accused Teen
  4. Ayodhya Ram Temple: Roof Leaking After Rain, No Drainage System; Congress Slams BJP Over 'Corruption'
  5. No Bail For Arvind Kejriwal From Delhi HC; Trial Court's Order Stayed
Entertainment News
  1. 'Accident Or Conspiracy: Godhra' Trailer Review: Ranvir Shorey Is A Lawyer Trying To Expose The Truth Behind The Train Burning Case
  2. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Kritika Malik Reveals Payal Malik Had Tried To Break Her Marriage With Armaan Malik
  3. Watch: Ben Affleck Gets Angry On Paparazzi As They Photograph Him Leaving JLo’s House. Here's Why
  4. Shatrughan Sinha On Trolling Against Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: My Daughter Has Done Nothing Illegal
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals Why He Agreed To Participate In This Anil Kapoor-Hosted Reality Show
Sports News
  1. Stanley Cup 2024 Final: Florida Panthers Beat Edmonton Oilers In Game 7 To Lift Trophy - In Pics
  2. BRA 0-0 CRC, Copa America: Marquinhos Goal Disallowed As Brazil Settle For Goalless Draw
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: All Teams To Have Qualified So Far
  4. Euro 2024: Lineker And Shearer Defend Criticism Of 'Terrible' England After Kane Rebuke
  5. IND Vs AUS, ICC T20 WC 2024: India Beat Australia By 24 Runs, Qualify For Semi-Finals - As It Happened
World News
  1. Ivory Coast: Flood, Landslides Kill At Least 24 After Days Of Heavy Rains
  2. Elon Musk Welcomes Third Baby With Neuralink Director Shivon Zilis, 12th Child Overall
  3. Sunita Williams 'Stranded' In Space? Delay In Return To Earth Brings Back Memories Of Kalpana Chawla
  4. 'Ultra-Orthodox Men Must Serve In Military': Israel Supreme Court Decision May Lead To Collapse Of Netanyahu Govt
  5. Watch: Ben Affleck Gets Angry On Paparazzi As They Photograph Him Leaving JLo’s House. Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Modi May Visit Russia Soon; Bombay HC Orders Release Of Pune Porsche Crash Accused Teen