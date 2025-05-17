Braga Vs Benfica Highlights, Primeira Liga Portugal: SCB 1-1 SLB; Visitors Lose Title Race To Sporting Lisbon

Braga vs Benfica Highlights, Primeira Liga Portugal: Catch the play-by-play updates from the 34th and final matchday clash of the Portuguese football league between Braga and Benfica, as it happened

Braga vs Benfica AP photo
Benfica's Angel Di Maria reacts at the end of their Portuguese league last-round match against SC Braga. Photo: AP
A 63rd-minute goal from Vangelis Pavlidis helped Benfica hold hosts Braga to a 1-1 draw in their Primeira Liga Portugal 2024-25, matchday 34 game at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Saturday (May 17). The split points in the last round meant Benfica (80 points) fell short of the title however, as Sporting Lisbon (82 points) clinched their second straight top-flight trophy. Follow the highlights from the football clash, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Braga Vs Benfica Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Hi!

Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone joining us this Saturday evening. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the vital Liga Portugal clash between Braga and Benfica.

Braga Vs Benfica Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Start Time, Streaming

The match will kick off at 10:30pm IST. The Portuguese league face-off between Braga and Benfica will be live streamed in India on the Tabii platform. It will not be shown live on any TV channels in the country.

Braga Vs Benfica Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Starting XIs

Here is how Braga and Benfica line up ahead of kick-off in Braga:

Braga Vs Benfica Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Meanwhile...

Over in Lisbon, Sporting CP prepare to take on Vitoria SC, also at 10:30pm, and an equally important clash in the context of the title fight. Head over HERE for live updates from that fixture.

Braga Vs Benfica Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Kick-Off

Play gets underway in Braga. The hosts miss an early chance, as Uros Racic's right-footed shot from outside the box, upon Victor Gomez's assist, is too high.

Braga Vs Benfica Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: SCB 1-0 SLB

Braga go ahead in the 24th minute. Tomas Araujo commits a foul in the penalty area and VAR confirms a spot-kick. Rodrigo Zalazar steps up to take it and sends it into the top left corner to put the hosts in front.

Braga Vs Benfica Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Half-Time Update

The scoreline stays at 1-0 in favour of Braga at the end of the first half. Benfica, remember, are in a title tussle with Sporting Lisbon. The latter are locked 0-0 at half-time against Vitoria SC. A massive second half coming up in the context of the league trophy.

Braga Vs Benfica Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Back In Play

The second half gets underway at the Estadio Municipal de Braga. Benfica make an early move into the Braga box but Leandro Barreiro is found offside. As things stand, the visitors will need to find an equalizer at the least, if they are to harbour hopes of lifting the title.

Braga Vs Benfica Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: SCB 1-1 SLB

Benfica respond! Vangelis Pavlidis latches on to Angel Di Maria's assist and puts the ball into the top right corner to bring the visitors back on level terms in the 63rd minute. Sporting Lisbon have also scored against Vitoria, which means Benfica still have their backs against the wall and must continue to look for goal-scoring opportunities to stay in the title hunt.

They do have an opening now, as Braga's Joao Moutinho has been sent off for a second yellow in the 66th minute, so the hosts are down to 10 men.

Braga Vs Benfica Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: In Other News...

On the last matchday of the German Bundesliga season, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt have qualified for the Champions League, leaving Freiburg to be content with reaching the Europa League. Dortmund clinched fourth place and the last for Champions League qualification after a 3-0 home win over already-relegated Holstein Kiel, who played with 10 men after less than 10 minutes. Frankfurt stayed third with a 3-1 win in Freiburg, who dropped to fifth as a result, two points behind Dortmund. 

Braga Vs Benfica Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Full-Time Update

And that's that. The match ends with a 1-1 scoreline, and Benfica fall well short of the title. Sporting defend the championship with a 2-0 victory over Vitoria SC, finishing with 82 points as against Benfica's 80.

