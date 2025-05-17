Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Highlights, Primeira Liga Portugal: SCP 2-0 VSC; Hosts Clinch 2nd Straight Title

Sporting Lisbon vs Vitoria SC Highlights, Primeira Liga Portugal: Catch the play-by-play updates from the 34th and final matchday clash of the Portuguese football league between Sporting Lisbon and Vitoria SC, as it happened

Sporting Lisbon vs Vitoria SC Liga Portugal
Sporting Lisbon's Pedro Goncalves, right, celebrates after scoring their opening goal during the Portuguese league last-round match against Vitoria SC. Photo: AP
Second-half goals from Pedro Goncalves and Viktor Gyokeres handed Sporting Lisbon a breezy 2-0 win over Vitoria SC in their Primeira Liga Portugal 2024-25, last-round game at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Saturday (May 17). The victory sealed a second straight and 21st overall top-flight trophy for Sporting, who finished the season with 82 points, ahead of title rivals Benfica (80 points). Follow the highlights from the football match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Greetings!

Hello and a warm welcome to everyone joining us this Saturday evening. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the crucial Liga Portugal clash between Sporting Lisbon and Vitoria SC.

Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Start Time, Streaming

The match will kick off at 10:30pm IST. The Portuguese league face-off between Sporting Lisbon and Vitoria SC will be live streamed in India on the Tabii platform. It will not be shown live on any TV channels in the country.

Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Starting XIs

Here's how Sporting Lisbon and Vitoria SC line up ahead of kick-off in Lisbon:

Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Over In Braga...

The timing of this match coincides with that of the Braga vs Benfica clash, which is equally important in the title race. Head over HERE for live updates from that game.

Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Kick-Off

Play gets underway in Lisbon, and the hosts are on the charge from the get go. After coming close to scoring in the second minute, they have a near-miss again in the eighth. Trincao's corner kick is headed towards goal by Goncalo Inacio, but the attempt goes wide of the top left corner.

Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Elsewhere...

Crystal Palace have defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final to lift the trophy for the first time in their 119-year-old history.

Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: SCP 0-0 VSC

Sporting have come close on a number of occasions now, but are yet to find the target. Maximiliano Araujo hits the upright with a header from the centre of the box in the 41st minute. Before that, Trincao's left-footed shot from outside the box was saved in the bottom right corner. 

Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Half-Time Update

The teams head into the mid-game interval with the scoreline still at 0-0. Over in Braga, the hosts have taken a 1-0 lead against Benfica, which is good news in a way for Sporting, when it comes to their title hopes. Still an entire second half to come, however.

Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Second Half Starts

Play resumes in Lisbon. The hosts continue to create chances, though they have nothing to show for them yet. Trincao left-footed shot from outside the box misses the target in the 50th minute. As things stand, however, a 0-0 stalemate would hand Sporting the trophy.

Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: SCP 1-0 VSC

Sporting go ahead! Maximiliano Araujo lines it up for Pedro Goncalves, who makes no mistake to bring the home team in the lead and also in command of the title race. The second-placed Benfica are under serious pressure now.

Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Meanwhile...

On the final day of the German Bundesliga season, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt have qualified for the Champions League, leaving Freiburg to be content reaching the Europa League. Dortmund clinched fourth place and the last for Champions League qualification after a 3-0 home win over already-relegated Holstein Kiel, who played with 10 men after less than 10 minutes. Frankfurt stayed third with a 3-1 win in Freiburg, who dropped to fifth as a result, two points behind Dortmund. 

Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: SCP 2-0 VSC

Viktor Gyokeres puts Sporting on the verge of the Primeira Liga title. The 26-year-old Swedish striker slots it in from his right foot to virtually seal the deal for the hosts, who now lead 2-0.

Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Full-Time Update

The final whistle blows, and Sporting Lisbon are crowned champions! They win the match by a comfortable 2-0 margin, and finish the season with 82 points as against Benfica's 80.

This is Sporting's second straight Liga Portugal title and their 21st overall.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss