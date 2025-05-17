Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Highlights, Primeira Liga Portugal: SCP 2-0 VSC; Hosts Clinch 2nd Straight Title

On the final day of the German Bundesliga season, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt have qualified for the Champions League, leaving Freiburg to be content reaching the Europa League. Dortmund clinched fourth place and the last for Champions League qualification after a 3-0 home win over already-relegated Holstein Kiel, who played with 10 men after less than 10 minutes. Frankfurt stayed third with a 3-1 win in Freiburg, who dropped to fifth as a result, two points behind Dortmund.