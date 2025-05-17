Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Highlights, Primeira Liga Portugal: SCP 2-0 VSC; Hosts Clinch 2nd Straight Title

Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Greetings!
Hello and a warm welcome to everyone joining us this Saturday evening. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the crucial Liga Portugal clash between Sporting Lisbon and Vitoria SC.
Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Start Time, Streaming
The match will kick off at 10:30pm IST. The Portuguese league face-off between Sporting Lisbon and Vitoria SC will be live streamed in India on the Tabii platform. It will not be shown live on any TV channels in the country.
Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Starting XIs
Here's how Sporting Lisbon and Vitoria SC line up ahead of kick-off in Lisbon:
Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Over In Braga...
The timing of this match coincides with that of the Braga vs Benfica clash, which is equally important in the title race. Head over HERE for live updates from that game.
Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Kick-Off
Play gets underway in Lisbon, and the hosts are on the charge from the get go. After coming close to scoring in the second minute, they have a near-miss again in the eighth. Trincao's corner kick is headed towards goal by Goncalo Inacio, but the attempt goes wide of the top left corner.
Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Elsewhere...
Crystal Palace have defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final to lift the trophy for the first time in their 119-year-old history.
Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: SCP 0-0 VSC
Sporting have come close on a number of occasions now, but are yet to find the target. Maximiliano Araujo hits the upright with a header from the centre of the box in the 41st minute. Before that, Trincao's left-footed shot from outside the box was saved in the bottom right corner.
Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Half-Time Update
The teams head into the mid-game interval with the scoreline still at 0-0. Over in Braga, the hosts have taken a 1-0 lead against Benfica, which is good news in a way for Sporting, when it comes to their title hopes. Still an entire second half to come, however.
Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Second Half Starts
Play resumes in Lisbon. The hosts continue to create chances, though they have nothing to show for them yet. Trincao left-footed shot from outside the box misses the target in the 50th minute. As things stand, however, a 0-0 stalemate would hand Sporting the trophy.
Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: SCP 1-0 VSC
Sporting go ahead! Maximiliano Araujo lines it up for Pedro Goncalves, who makes no mistake to bring the home team in the lead and also in command of the title race. The second-placed Benfica are under serious pressure now.
Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Meanwhile...
On the final day of the German Bundesliga season, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt have qualified for the Champions League, leaving Freiburg to be content reaching the Europa League. Dortmund clinched fourth place and the last for Champions League qualification after a 3-0 home win over already-relegated Holstein Kiel, who played with 10 men after less than 10 minutes. Frankfurt stayed third with a 3-1 win in Freiburg, who dropped to fifth as a result, two points behind Dortmund.
Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: SCP 2-0 VSC
Viktor Gyokeres puts Sporting on the verge of the Primeira Liga title. The 26-year-old Swedish striker slots it in from his right foot to virtually seal the deal for the hosts, who now lead 2-0.
Sporting Lisbon Vs Vitoria SC Live Score, Primeira Liga Portugal: Full-Time Update
The final whistle blows, and Sporting Lisbon are crowned champions! They win the match by a comfortable 2-0 margin, and finish the season with 82 points as against Benfica's 80.
This is Sporting's second straight Liga Portugal title and their 21st overall.