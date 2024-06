Football

BRA 4-1 PAR, Copa America 2024: Brazil Dominate Paraguay, Vinicius Junior Scores Twice - In Pics

Brazil clinched a commanding 4-1 victory over Paraguay in the Group D match of Copa America 2024 in Las Vegas on Friday. Vinicius Junior starred with two first-half goals and complemented by Savinho's strike also in the first half, and Lucas Paqueta's penalty in the second half. The only goal for Paraguay was struck by Omar Alderete. The match witnessed several moments of tense with five yellow cards and one red card being issued. Paraguay had to play the last part of the game with only ten as Andres Cubas was sent off for a red card in the 81st minute. The Yellow cards were handed to Brazil's Wendell, Junior and Paqueta and Paraguay's Fabian Balbuena and Hernesto Caballero.