Football

Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea: 'We Played Two Different Games' - Maresca Hails His Team's Response

Maresca handed a debut to new signing Jadon Sancho, who was introduced as a half-time substitute before providing the assist for Nkunku's winner

Maresca celebrates Nkunku's winner
Enzo Maresca felt Chelsea reaped rewards for "getting your t-shirt dirty", as they snatched a late victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. (More Football News)

The Blues endured a steady start with their hosts generating the greater attacking threat for most of the contest, with Robert Sanchez keeping out Evanilson's first-half penalty.

Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Christie also struck the woodwork for the hosts, but substitute Christopher Nkunku landed the decisive blow five minutes from time.

And Maresca was pleased with his side's response to a difficult first-half performance.

Nkunku was Chelsea's hero at the Vitality Stadium - null
Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea: Late Nkunku Strike Snatches Victory For Blues

BY Stats Perform

"We played two different games," he told Sky Sports. "The first half, we struggled. We didn't win duels, we didn't win second balls. The second half, we were much better.

"We knew before the game that Bournemouth are very high pressing, man to man orientated. We faced a team who are very aggressive, it was more off the ball that we struggled. [The] second half completely changed the picture.

"This is football. Last time against [Crystal] Palace, we completely deserved to win the game. We had chances and we drew. Today, it was there and, in the end, we won.

"You cannot come here to this stadium and think about winning the game without getting your t-shirt dirty. You need to win duels, you need to fight. If we are able to do this for 95 minutes, you have more chances to win games."

Maresca handed a debut to new signing Jadon Sancho, who was introduced as a half-time substitute before providing the assist for Nkunku's winner.

And the Manchester United loanee lifted the lid on how he is finding life since his switch to Stamford Bridge.

"It's amazing to make my debut for Chelsea," he told Sky Sports. "Just being back playing, I'm very grateful. The team played very well, we dug in to the end and got the three points.

"I've been working hard for this moment, and I'm happy I got my chance. Going into this season, I wanted to have a good start, and I'm happy.

"I have to say thank you to the staff and team-mates. The first day I came in, they made me feel welcome and comfortable."

