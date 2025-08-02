Valencia CF is set to play their fourth preseason match after previously competing against CD Castellon, CD Leganes, and Olympique de Marseille. Carlos Corberan’s team will travel to Germany, aiming to maintain their momentum and positive feelings as they prepare for the start of La Liga. They are also keeping an eye on the upcoming Trofeu Taronja, scheduled for August 9.
Borussia Monchengladbach are coming after winning four out of their last five matches. On the other hand, Valencia have not won a single match in their last five matches.
The clash between the German side and the Spanish team will be an exciting one, with Monchengladbach as favourites. Borussia Park is expected to be full in support of their home team.
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Valencia, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Valencia pre-season club friendly be played?
The Borussia Monchengladbach vs Valencia, pre-season club friendly will be played on Sunday, August 3, at Borussia-Park, Monchengladbach at 12:00 am IST.
Where will the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Valencia, pre-season club friendly be telecast and live streamed?
The Borussia Monchengladbach pre-season club friendly will be live-streamed on club's official website app. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.
Fans in Spain can watch it on - Movistar+, Gol Stadium and GOL PLAY.