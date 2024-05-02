Football

UCL 2nd SF, 1st Leg: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain: Niclas Fullkrug Hands Hosts First-Leg Win

The win gives Dortmund a narrow advantage before the two teams play again in the second leg in Paris next Tuesday

Borussia Dortmund's players celebrate Niclas Fullkrug's goal
Niclas Fullkrug fired home a first-half winner as Borussia Dortmund claimed a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie in Germany. (More Football News)

Nico Schlotterbeck floated a pass into Fullkrug's path and the Germany international brought the ball under his spell with a wonderful touch before drilling a low shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 36th minute.

PSG, on the back foot for much of the first half, improved after the break and struck the woodwork twice in a matter of moments just after the restart.

Kylian Mbappe curled an effort against the right-hand post before Achraf Hakimi scuffed a shot against the other upright on the rebound as Edin Terzic's side escaped with a first-leg lead.

The teams will meet again at the Parc des Princes next Tuesday, with the winners of the tie facing either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid – who drew 2-2 in their first leg on Tuesday – in the final at Wembley Stadium.

