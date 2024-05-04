Football

Borussia Dortmund 5-1 Augsburg: Departing Reus Stars In Perfect PSG Dress Rehearsal

Borussia Dortmund, who face Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday after their 1-0 first-leg win in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals earlier this week, enjoyed a whirlwind start with three goals in the first 29 minutes against Augsburg

Advertisement

Marco Reus is leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.
info_icon

Borussia Dortmund demolished Augsburg 5-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday in a perfect dress rehearsal ahead of next week's Champions League semi-final return leg at Paris Saint-Germain. (More Football News)

Dortmund, who face PSG on Tuesday after their 1-0 first leg win in Germany earlier this week, enjoyed a whirlwind start with three goals in the first 29 minutes.

Youssoufa Moukoko struck either side of Doneyll Malen's 20th minute goal to quickly put the game to bed.

Augsburg cut the deficit in the 32nd minute with Ruben Vargas but the visitors restored their three-goal cushion through Marco Reus, who will leave the club after 12 years at the end of the season, in the 34th.

Advertisement

He then delivered his second assist of the game for Felix Nmecha to make it 5-1 in the 64th.

Reus, aged 34 years and 339 days, is the oldest player to be directly involved in three-or-more goals in a Bundesliga match since Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery against Wolfsburg in March 2019.

Dortmund, who have secured a Champions League spot for next season, are in fifth place on 60 points, three behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates