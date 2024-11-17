Bolivia Vs Paraguay, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 12

Bolivia came into the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers aiming to secure their place in the prestigious tournament for the fourth time, after having appearing in 1930, 1950 and 1994. However, after 11 matches, they have won just four matches and suffered seven defeats. (More Football News)
Their biggest defeat came against Argentina (6-0) in October followed by a 0-4 defeat to Ecuador in the last game, leaving their confidence and morale considerably low.
As for Paraguay, their confidence will be high after defeating Lionel Messi-led Argentina 2-1 in Asuncion. They also managed to beat Brazil giving Gustavo Alfaro a great start as Guaranies boss.
Predicted XIs:
Bolivia possible starting lineup:
Viscarra; Rocha, Morales, Haquin, Vaca; Villamil, Cuellar; Sotomayor, Chavez, Lopez; Monteiro
Paraguay possible starting lineup:
Fernandez; Velazquez, G Gomez, Alderete, Alonso; D Gomez, Cubas, Bobadilla, Almiron; Enciso, Sanabria
Bolivia vs Paraguay Live Streaming Information
The Bolivia vs Paraguay match is scheduled to kick-off at 1:30 AM (IST) on Wednesday, Nov 20. at the Municipal Stadium El Alto Stadium.
Where to watch Bolivia vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?
The Bolivia vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.