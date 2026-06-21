Belgium Vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Underway; Lukaku Handed Booking

Iran's Mohammad Mohebbi (8) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal alongside Mehdi Ghayedi (10) during the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026! Group G takes centre stage with a fascinating clash between Belgium and Iran at Los Angeles Stadium, kicking off at 12:30 AM IST. This highly anticipated fixture is a historic first: believe it or not, the two teams have never faced each other in any official tournament or friendly. Also, the stakes could not be higher following 1-1 (Belgium vs Egypt) and 2-2 (Iran vs New Zealand) stalemates in the opening round. The group is locked, meaning whichever side wins will have four points and will move closer to qualification for the round of 32. Statistically and technically, Rudi Garcia's men are the obvious favourites. The Red Devils will look to stars like Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku to break down Amir Ghalenoei's Team Melli, who will once again rely on veteran striker Mehdi Taremi. However, Iran are expected to have a massive 'home' -- don't miss the irony -- game as over half a million Iranian-Americans reside in Southern California. Of course, you have the unmissable backdrop too: the political intervention. The match is heavily framed by off-pitch geopolitical drama due to strict United States government travel restrictions. Team Melli, granted permission to enter the match venue only 24 hours before the kick-off, are coming from Tijuana, Mexico, their adopted base camp after the USA refused to host the team at Tucson, Arizona, the original venue. Coach Ghalenoei had openly criticised the restrictions while Iran were also planning to lodge a formal complaint with FIFA. Follow BEL vs IRN live updates here

LIVE UPDATES

22 Jun 2026, 12:34:36 am IST Belgium Vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick-Off The Group G clash between Belgium and Iran is officially underway at Los Angeles Stadium in California. The match, part of the second round of the group stage, carries significant weight as both nations look to secure their first victory of the tournament following opening-round draws. Early drama unfolded in just the 4th minute, with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku receiving an early yellow card from Argentine referee Dario Herrera. With the group standings currently tight, both sides are under pressure to capitalize on this opportunity to improve their chances of advancing to the round of 32.

22 Jun 2026, 12:24:49 am IST Belgium Vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: IRN's Starting XI Alireza Beiranvand; Ali Nemati, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Hossein Kanani, Ehsan Hajisafi, Saleh Hardani; Mohammad Mohebbi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Saman Ghoddos, Ramin Rezaeian; Mehdi Taremi SUBS: Milad Mohammadi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Ghayedi, Ali Alipour, Payam Niazmand, Roozbeh Cheshmi, Mehdi Torabi, Arya Yousefi, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Shahriyar Moghanloo, Mohammad Ghorbani, Hossein Hosseini, Dennis Dargahi, Danial Eiri, Amir Mohammad Razzaghinia

22 Jun 2026, 12:24:25 am IST Belgium Vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: BEL's Starting XI Thibaut Courtois; Maxim De Cuyper, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Thomas Meunier; Youri Tielemans, Nicolas Raskin, Kevin De Bruyne, Alexis Saelemaekers; Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard SUBS: Arthur Theate, Axel Witsel, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders, Dodi Lukebakio, Koni De Winter, Charles De Ketelaere, Joaquin Seys, Diego Moreira, Hans Vanaken, Timothy Castagne, Amadou Onana, Matias Fernandez-Pardo

22 Jun 2026, 12:07:58 am IST Belgium Vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happened In BEL's Last Match? In their first Group G outing, Belgium played to a 1-1 draw against Egypt in their opening Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, held at Seattle Stadium on June 15, 2026. The match saw Egypt take a surprise lead in the 19th minute through Emam Ashour, whose right-footed strike from outside the box found the bottom corner. Belgium struggled to find their rhythm for much of the first half and faced difficulties transitioning effectively, often appearing static against a more aggressive Egyptian side. Belgium’s breakthrough finally came in the 66th minute, shortly after the introduction of star striker Romelu Lukaku. Making an immediate impact just 28 seconds after coming off the bench, Lukaku’s presence in the box forced Egypt defender Mohamed Hany into an own goal. Despite a late push from both teams—including a notable chance from Lukaku and a strong defensive block from Brandon Mechele to stop Egypt's Omar Marmoush—the scoreline remained level at the final whistle. While Belgium dominated possession, coach Rudi Garcia noted that the team’s lack of clinical finishing, with only 20% of their shots on target, ultimately prevented them from securing a win.

21 Jun 2026, 11:51:50 pm IST Belgium Vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

21 Jun 2026, 11:35:48 pm IST Belgium Vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Group Stage (Group E) Kickoff Time: 4:00 PM local time (EDT) / 8:00 PM GMT (1:30 AM IST on June 21) Venue: Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), Toronto, Ontario, Canada Referee: Juan Gabriel Benítez

21 Jun 2026, 11:18:18 pm IST Belgium Vs Iran LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Protests Unvail The FIFA World Cup 2026 has become a significant stage for political expression, particularly surrounding the Iranian national team’s participation. Demonstrations have been a constant presence in Southern California, where large numbers of the Iranian diaspora—many waving the pre-revolutionary "lion and sun" flag—have gathered outside team hotels and match venues like SoFi Stadium to voice opposition to the current Iranian government. These protesters often accuse the national team of serving as a political mouthpiece for the regime, leading to heated exchanges with supporters of the team. The tension has been further exacerbated by FIFA’s controversial decision to ban the pre-revolution flag within stadiums, as well as broader geopolitical friction following airstrikes on Iran in February. These protests reflect deep-seated divisions within the Iranian community abroad, leaving many fans conflicted as they navigate the challenge of supporting their national team during the FIFA World Cup 2026 without appearing to endorse the state that it represents.