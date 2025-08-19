Bayern Munich Move Was A Big Gamble, Says Luis Diaz

Wirtz rose through Bayer Leverkusen’s youth system before making his senior Bundesliga debut in the 2019-20 season

  • Luis Diaz labelled his move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool a big gamble

  • Luis Diaz sought advice on the Bundesliga from Florian Wirtz

  • Diaz spent three and a half years with Liverpool

Luis Diaz labelled his move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool "a big gamble" and revealed he sought advice on the Bundesliga from Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz progressed through the ranks at Bayer Leverkusen before making his senior debut in the German top-flight in the 2019-20 season.

The playmaker crossed paths with Diaz during Liverpool’s pre-season camp this summer, prior to the Colombian’s £65.5m (€75m) transfer to Bayern.

Diaz spent three and a half years with Liverpool and enjoyed his best league campaign with the Reds last season, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists as they won the Premier League.

The 28-year-old got off to a great start with his new club, scoring a vital goal in their 2-1 victory over Stuttgart in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup, but he insisted his transfer was not an easy decision.

“I'm very happy and pleased with how this weekend went,” Diaz told ESPN.

“It was my first official match, my first goal, and my first title. I dreamed of coming here to achieve great things and give my best. I try to enjoy football.

“It was a big gamble and I'm very grateful to the management for reaching out to me and trusting me.

“It's always up to me to respond on the pitch and contribute with what I know how to do. To be at the disposal of the coaching staff. To start this way and be together with my team-mates is incredible.

“I already had some knowledge of the Bundesliga. I love watching football and all the competitions.

“I had the opportunity to talk to Florian in Liverpool, and I know it's a physical league.

“I hope to have a great debut. I've been here at the club for about two weeks, and I need time to settle in.”

Bayern open their Bundesliga campaign against RB Leipzig on Friday.

Published At:
