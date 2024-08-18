Football

Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Stuttgart (4-3 Pens): Ten-Man Bundesliga Champions Win Supercup Shoot-Out

Ten-man Bayer Leverkusen beat Stuttgart 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes to win the DFL-Supercup on Saturday

Bayer Leverkusen celebrate with the DFL-Supercup trophy
Bayer Leverkusen celebrate with the DFL-Supercup trophy
info_icon

Ten-man Bayer Leverkusen beat Stuttgart 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes to win the DFL-Supercup on Saturday. (More Football News)

Lukas Hradecky denied Frans Kratzig from 12 yards in the shoot-out then Silas fired his kick over the crossbar as Leverkusen won their third trophy under Xabi Alonso, following a last-gasp equaliser from Patrik Schick.

Domestic double winners Leverkusen, who only lost once in all competitions last season, needed just 11 minutes to take the lead with Edmond Tapsoba heading towards goal at the far post and Victor Boniface prodding the ball over the line.

Stuttgart struck back four minutes later, though, thanks to Enzo Millot's strike in the first German curtain-raiser not to feature Bayern Munich for 13 years.

Leverkusen were reduced to 10 men when Martin Terrier was dismissed for a studs-up challenge in the 37th minute and Stuttgart quickly took control from there.

Stuttgart then hit the woodwork three times and went in front in the 63rd minute when substitute Deniz Undav connected with a Kratzig cutback mere seconds after coming on.

But Leverkusen's never-say-die attitude, which brought them many late goals last season en route to an undefeated Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal run, was evident again as Schick latched onto an Alejandro Grimaldo throughball to level two minutes from time.

They kept their cool from the spot and scored all four penalties as Stuttgart's Silas blasted over the crossbar to seal Leverkusen's victory, after Hradecky saved from Kratzig. 

Data Debrief: Lethal Leverkusen make light of numerical disadvantage

Leverkusen were made to play around an hour with 10 men following Terrier's sending-off and had to spend long periods sitting back, only managing a 34.3% possession share.

However, they continued to threaten on the counterattack, with their 12 shots totalling 2.49 expected goals (xG) to Stuttgart's 1.37. They were then perfect from the spot, starting their second full campaign under Alonso as they intend to finish it, with silverware.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. London Spirit Vs Welsh Fire Live Streaming, The Hundred Women's Final: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  3. Delhi Premier League: South Delhi Superstarz Beat Purani Dilli 6; Rishabh Pant Fails To Shine
  4. Cricket To Be Part Of 2030 Youth Olympics? ICC Reportedly Says Will Collaborate With IOC
  5. Delhi Premier League Opens With Glitzy Opening Ceremony; Badshah, Sonam Bajwa Steal Limelight
Football News
  1. Premier League: Emery Wants To Keep Duran But Concedes Villa's Match-Winner Could Leave
  2. Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Stuttgart (4-3 Pens): Ten-Man Bundesliga Champions Win Supercup Shoot-Out
  3. Valencia 1-2 Barcelona: Lewandowski Double Seals Comeback Win For Blaugrana
  4. AC Milan 2-2 Torino: Morata And Okafor Salvage Late Draw For Rossoneri
  5. Pascal Gross Wants More After Laying On Two Assists On Dream Borussia Dortmund Debut
Tennis News
  1. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
  2. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Sets Up Aryna Sabalenka Semi-final
  3. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  4. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Meaning Of Freedom For The Neurodivergent
  2. Colour Coding India's Religious Landscape
  3. J&K Assembly’s First Order Of Business Is To Undo Centre’s 5 August 2019 Decision: Omar Abdullah
  4. India Is Failing Our Trafficking And Bonded Labour Survivors
  5. Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Meets PM Modi, Seeks Early Release Of Polavaram, Amaravati Funds
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  3. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  4. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  5. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
World News
  1. X To Shut Operations In Brazil Amid Legal Battle, Elon Musk Cites Censorship Orders
  2. Russia On Alert After 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Volcano Eruption, Tsunami Warning
  3. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  4. Mumbai Attacks Accused Pak-Origin Tahawwur Rana Extraditable To India: US Court
  5. Erratic Internet Services May Drive Away Foreign Investors From Pakistan: Industry Leaders
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  5. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know