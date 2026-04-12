Barcelona 4-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Lamine Yamal Helps Blaugrana Move Nine Points Clear At Top

Barcelona moved nine points clear of Real Madrid at the La Liga summit with a 4-1 thrashing of Espanyol in their matchday 31 clash at Camp Nou on Saturday (April 11, 2026). Lamine Yamal helped seal the win, setting up Ferran Torres for a brace before scoring himself late in the game. The teenaged Yamal passed for Ferran to score in the 10th and 25th minutes before ensuring Blaugrana's victory in the 87th with the Parakeets threatening to equalize. Marcus Rashford made it four for the hosts in the 89th.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
La Liga: Barcelona vs Espanyol
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, centre, and Barcelona's Xavi Espart, left, celebrate after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
1/9
La Liga: Espanyol vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Espanyol
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, centre, and Espanyol's Carlos Romero, centre left, challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
La Liga Soccer Match: Espanyol vs Barcelona
Barcelona's goalkeeper Joan Garcia makes a save during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Spain Soccer La Liga: Barcelona vs Espanyol
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, centre, controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Spain Soccer La Liga: Espanyol vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, centre, and Espanyol's Tyrhys Dolan challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
La Liga 2025-26: Barcelona vs Espanyol
Barcelona's Ferran Torres, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with Lamine Yamal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
La Liga 2025-26: EEspanyol vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Gavi, centre, and Espanyol's Leandro Cabrera, right, challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Espanyol
Barcelona's Ferran Torres, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, centre back to the camera, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Espanyol vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Pedri, left, and Espanyol's Omar El Hilali challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Stubbs Controversially Denied Glove Change; Pollard Addresses Bumrah Form

  2. LSG Vs GT Match Facts: All You Need To Know About Match 19

  3. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After CSK Vs DC, Match 18?

  4. Sarfaraz Khan Or Imran Tahir? CSK Cricketer Sets Off In Celebration After Taking Stunning Catch Of Axar Patel - Watch

  5. CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Ayush Mhatre Retires Out After Scoring Half-Century, Makes Way For Shivam Dube

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  2. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

  5. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Rising Indian Star Stuns World No. 1 In Semis

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championships: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 11, 2026

  2. SC Rules Voting And Contesting Elections Are Not Fundamental Rights

  3. Centre And States Should Spend More On Healthcare And Education: Venkaiah Naidu

  4. Deeply Concerned By Mass Casualties In Beirut: India

  5. Dance Of Democracy: Streets Abuzz As People Cast Their Votes In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Iran Peace Talks: JD Vance in Islamabad, Iran's Ghalibaf landed on Friday

  2. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  3. Iran Faces ‘Mine Problem’ To Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz

  4. Beirut Blitz: Israel Signals War Over Diplomacy

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: JD Vance Landed In Islamabad For Peace Talks

Latest Stories

  1. CSK Vs DC Highlights, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Dazzling Hundred Guides Chennai To Their First Win Of The Season

  2. Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Hospital In Critical Condition - Report

  3. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  4. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?

  5. Weekly Horoscope April 12–18, 2026: Growth And Opportunities Await Aries, Leo And Capricorn

  6. RR Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16

  7. Anil Kapoor’s 24 OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch The Action Thriller Online

  8. CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18