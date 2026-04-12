Barcelona 4-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Lamine Yamal Helps Blaugrana Move Nine Points Clear At Top
Barcelona moved nine points clear of Real Madrid at the La Liga summit with a 4-1 thrashing of Espanyol in their matchday 31 clash at Camp Nou on Saturday (April 11, 2026). Lamine Yamal helped seal the win, setting up Ferran Torres for a brace before scoring himself late in the game. The teenaged Yamal passed for Ferran to score in the 10th and 25th minutes before ensuring Blaugrana's victory in the 87th with the Parakeets threatening to equalize. Marcus Rashford made it four for the hosts in the 89th.
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