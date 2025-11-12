Bangladesh Vs Nepal Live Streaming, International Friendly 2025: When, Where To Watch BAN Vs NEP Match

Bangladesh national football team welcome Nepal in an international friendly
Both teams faced each other back in September
BAN are then set to take on IND in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
The Bangladesh national football team are slated to play an international FIFA friendly against neighbours Nepal on November 13, Thursday at the National Stadium in Dhaka.
These two teams played out a goalless draw on September 6 but the next fixture was cancelled following a political uprising in the country.
Nepal, Bangladesh clash had taken place at the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu. Bangladesh are then set to take on India in the Asian Cup Qualifiers fixture in Dhaka on November 18.
India and Bangladesh are already out of contention and will look to play for pride at the Dhaka National Stadium.
Bangladesh vs Nepal, FIFA International Friendly 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and where will Bangladesh vs Nepal be played?
The Bangladesh vs Nepal match will be held at the Dhaka National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Thursday, Nov 13. Kick-off will be at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Bangladesh vs Nepal match?
The Bangladesh vs Nepal will be streamed on the T Sports YouTube channel.