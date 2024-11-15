Football

Aymeric Laporte 'Would Listen To Call' From Real Madrid

Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Laporte, who moved to the Saudi Pro League from Manchester City in August 2023

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
real madrid aymeric laporte football
Al-Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte
info_icon

Al-Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte says he would listen to a call from Real Madrid if the club approached him over a transfer.  (More Football News)

The LaLiga champions currently only have one fit centre-back after Eder Militao suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that requires surgery against Osasuna last weekend.

David Alaba is still recovering from a knee operation last December, while they are also light at right-back, with Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez also sidelined.

Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Laporte, who moved to the Saudi Pro League from Manchester City in August 2023 and has made nine appearances in the competition so far this season.

The defender won five Premier League titles while in England, as well as two FA Cups, three EFL Cups and the Champions League, while he was also part of the Spain squad that won Euro 2024 in July.

When asked how he would feel about a potential move to Madrid, he told El Larguero: "I've read the same things as everybody else. I would listen to the call. Obviously, you don’t look down on teams like Real Madrid.

"I've said it many times, my idea is to return to Europe. I went there [to Saudi Arabia] to play football, not to do other things.

"So far it hasn't been bad for me as while I've been there. I've won a European Championship, which is the most beautiful thing that has happened in my career."

Meanwhile, Tottenham full-back Pedro Porro has also seen his name linked with Los Blancos amid their recent injury problems.

He has played all but three minutes in the Premier League this season and has made the second-most interceptions (15) and tackles (25), while nobody in the squad has made more blocks (five).

His tally of 76 crosses is also a team-high, and he says his main focus is on the job in front of him.

"That one of the best clubs in the world notices me means that I'm doing my job well at my club," he said. "But it's not just my name that is being linked, there are others.

"My friends send me those rumours, but I'm focused on my job, and I cannot be distracted by that."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy History: When Was BGT Started, Story Behind Name, And All Results
  2. Shami Could Join Indian Team Ahead Of Adelaide Test If NCA Green-lights Fitness: Report
  3. AUS Vs PAK, 1st T20I: Australia Beat Pakistan In Seven-Over Slog Fest
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums
  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Injury Scare For India Ahead Of Series Opener - Check Details
Football News
  1. Juventus Team News: Juan Cabal Becomes Second Juve Defender To Suffer ACL Injury
  2. Aymeric Laporte 'Would Listen To Call' From Real Madrid
  3. Georgia Vs Ukraine, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
  4. Claudio Ranieri Comes Out Of Retirement To Take Charge Of Roma
  5. Portugal Vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  2. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  4. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
Hockey News
  1. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  3. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika Scores Five Times As India Thrash Thailand 13-0

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Congress Leader Mir Makes LPG Cylinders For ‘Infiltrators’ Promise In Jharkhand; PM Modi Hits Back
  2. In Pictures: Smog And Fog Grip North India
  3. BJP Is Back At The Slogan Wars With 'Batenge Toh Katenge'
  4. GRAP Stage III Imposed In Delhi As Pollution Chokes The Capital
  5. Children Of War, Delhi's Toxic Air And Other Stories | November 14 News Wrap
Entertainment News
  1. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  2. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  3. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  4. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  5. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. The Rise Of Hijab Bans From Tajikistan To Europe | War Against Women
  2. Children Of War, Delhi's Toxic Air And Other Stories | November 14 News Wrap
  3. Secularism In Bangladesh Constitution Under Question Again
  4. Iran To Open Hijab Rehabilitation Clinic To 'Treat' Women Defying Dress Code | War Against Women
  5. Russia Defence Official Visits China As Two Nations Work To Establish Closer Ties
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya