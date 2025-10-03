Football

AS Roma 0-1 Lille, UEFA Europa League: Penalty Hero Berke Ozer Denies Serie A Club

AS Roma missed three straight attempts from the penalty spot late in the game as Lille upset the Italian club 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 2, 2025). In a bizarre sequence, Roma were given three tries to equalize from the spot after the first two efforts from Artem Dovbyk were both saved by goalkeeper Berke Ozer — only for the referee to order the penalty to be retaken each time because of encroachment. Roma then switched penalty takers to Matias Soule, but Ozer saved that one as well, diving to his right to punch the ball away in the 85th minute — nearly four minutes after Dovbyk had made his first attempt. Hakon Arnar Haraldsson had put Lille ahead with an angled shot in the sixth minute at Stadio Olimpico, which was enough for the French club to earn a second win in two games.

UEFA Europa League soccer match AS Roma vs Lille_Berke Özer
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: AS Roma vs LOSC Lille | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Lille goalkeeper Berke Özer celebrates with his teammates at the end of the Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.

UEFA Europa League soccer match AS Roma vs Lille_1
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: AS Roma vs LOSC Lille | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Lille players celebrate at the end of the Europa League Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.

UEFA Europa League soccer match AS Roma vs Lille_Evan Ferguson
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: AS Roma vs LOSC Lille | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Roma's Evan Ferguson challenges for the ball with Lille's Thomas Meunier during the Europa League Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.

UEFA Europa League soccer match AS Roma vs Lille_Berke Özer saves a penalty
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: AS Roma vs LOSC Lille | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Lille goalkeeper Berke Özer saves a penalty kicked by Roma's Artem Dovbyk during the Europa League Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.

UEFA Europa League soccer match AS Roma vs Lille_Hamza Igamane
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: AS Roma vs LOSC Lille | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Lille's Hamza Igamane challenges for the ball with Roma's Gianluca Mancini during the Europa League Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.

UEFA Europa League soccer match AS Roma vs Lille_Olivier Giroud
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: AS Roma vs LOSC Lille | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Lille's Olivier Giroud challenges for the ball with Roma's Evan Ndicka during the Europa League Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.

UEFA Europa League soccer match AS Roma vs Lille_Wesley
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: AS Roma vs LOSC Lille | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Roma's Wesley challenges for the ball with Lille's Thomas Meunier during the Europa League Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.

UEFA Europa League soccer match AS Roma vs Lille_Neil El Aynaoui
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: AS Roma vs LOSC Lille | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Roma's Neil El Aynaoui makes an attempt to score during the Europa League Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.

UEFA Europa League soccer match AS Roma vs Lille_Evan Ferguson
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: AS Roma vs LOSC Lille | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Roma's Evan Ferguson challenges for the ball with Lille's Chancel Mbemba during the Europa League Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.

UEFA Europa League soccer match AS Roma vs Lille_Hakon Arnar Haraldsson
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: AS Roma vs LOSC Lille | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Lille's Hakon Arnar Haraldsson scores his side's first goal during the Europa League Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.

