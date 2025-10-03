Lille goalkeeper Berke Özer celebrates with his teammates at the end of the Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.
Lille players celebrate at the end of the Europa League Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.
Roma's Evan Ferguson challenges for the ball with Lille's Thomas Meunier during the Europa League Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.
Lille goalkeeper Berke Özer saves a penalty kicked by Roma's Artem Dovbyk during the Europa League Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.
Lille's Hamza Igamane challenges for the ball with Roma's Gianluca Mancini during the Europa League Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.
Lille's Olivier Giroud challenges for the ball with Roma's Evan Ndicka during the Europa League Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.
Roma's Wesley challenges for the ball with Lille's Thomas Meunier during the Europa League Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.
Roma's Neil El Aynaoui makes an attempt to score during the Europa League Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.
Roma's Evan Ferguson challenges for the ball with Lille's Chancel Mbemba during the Europa League Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.
Lille's Hakon Arnar Haraldsson scores his side's first goal during the Europa League Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Lille at the Olympic stadium in Rome.