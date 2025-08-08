AS Monaco Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming, Club Friendly: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

AS Monaco Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: Get live streaming details, match timings, and more for the AS Monaco Vs Inter Milan on Friday, 8 August

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Inter Milans Francesco Pio Esposito celebrates with teammates. AP
Inter Milan's Francesco Pio Esposito celebrates with teammates, including Petar Sucic, left, Lautaro Martinez and Denzel Dumfries after scoring the game's first goal during the Club World Cup Group E football match between Inter Milan and River Plate in Seattle. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Inter travel to take on Monaco in a friendly

  • Inter are managed by Christian Chivu

  • Where and how to watch details below

French side AS Monaco will play host to Serie A giants, Inter Milan in a pre-season friendly encounter on Friday, August 8, 2025. The upcoming fixture between these clubs is scheduled to take place at the Stade Louis-II.

Monaco drew their last pre-season friendly to AFC Ajax and will be eager to perform against 2024-25 UCL finalists.

On the other hand, Inter Milan are managed by Christian Chivu, who succeeded Simone Inzaghi in the end of the 2024-25 Serie A season. The Nerazzurri will have one eye on the summer transfer window as well, as they look to rope in some players for the new season.

Match Details:

  • Location: Monaco, France

  • Stadium: Stade Louis-II

  • Date: Friday, August 8

  • Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM

Head-to-Head

Total matches: 4

AS Monaco won: 0

Inter Milan won: 2

Draws: 2

AS Monaco Vs Inter Milan, Pre-season Friendly - Live Streaming

When to watch AS Monaco Vs Inter Milan, pre-season friendly fixture?

The AS Monaco Vs Inter Milan, pre-season fixture will be played on Friday, 8 August at 11:30 pm IST.

Where to watch AS Monaco Vs Inter Milan, pre-season friendly fixture?

The AS Monaco Vs Inter Milan, pre-season fixture can be streamed on the Inter TV.

Published At:
