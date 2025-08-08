AS Monaco Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming, Club Friendly: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Inter travel to take on Monaco in a friendly
Where and how to watch details below
French side AS Monaco will play host to Serie A giants, Inter Milan in a pre-season friendly encounter on Friday, August 8, 2025. The upcoming fixture between these clubs is scheduled to take place at the Stade Louis-II.
Monaco drew their last pre-season friendly to AFC Ajax and will be eager to perform against 2024-25 UCL finalists.
On the other hand, Inter Milan are managed by Christian Chivu, who succeeded Simone Inzaghi in the end of the 2024-25 Serie A season. The Nerazzurri will have one eye on the summer transfer window as well, as they look to rope in some players for the new season.
Match Details:
Location: Monaco, France
Stadium: Stade Louis-II
Date: Friday, August 8
Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM
Head-to-Head
Total matches: 4
AS Monaco won: 0
Inter Milan won: 2
Draws: 2
AS Monaco Vs Inter Milan, Pre-season Friendly - Live Streaming
When to watch AS Monaco Vs Inter Milan, pre-season friendly fixture?
The AS Monaco Vs Inter Milan, pre-season fixture will be played on Friday, 8 August at 11:30 pm IST.
Where to watch AS Monaco Vs Inter Milan, pre-season friendly fixture?
The AS Monaco Vs Inter Milan, pre-season fixture can be streamed on the Inter TV.