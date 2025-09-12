Arsenal Vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, When & Where To Watch Matchday 4 Match

Arsenal Vs Nottingham Forest, EPL Live Streaming: Watch Arsenal Vs Nottingham Forest live football as Gunners host Ange Postecoglou's side. Match preview, head-to-head stats, kickoff time, and streaming details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Summer Series 2025
Arsenal take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
  • Arsenal welcome Ange Postecoglou's Forest at the Emirates

  • Forest sacked Nuno during the international break

  • Gunners come into this fixture on the back of a 0-1 defeat to Liverpool

Arsenal will play host to Ange Postecoglou's Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium in matchday 4 of the ongoing English Premier League 2025-26 season. The Gunners come into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool before the international break.

Mikel Arteta's men have won two and lost one in this season so far with key players such as Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Kai Havertz suffering injuries. However, the arrival of Eberechi Eze can boost their morale and add new variety to their attack.

As for Nottingham Forest, Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked and former Spurs boss Postecoglou has arrived. Forest will look to turn the tables by taking advantage of Arsenal’s injuries.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Match Details

  • Location: London, England

  • Stadium: Emirates Stadium

  • Date: Saturday, September 13

  • Kick-off time: 5:00 p.m. IST

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head Record

  • Total matches: 107

  • Arsenal won: 55

  • Nottingham Forest won: 29

  • Draw: 23

Premier League 2025-26 Table

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming

When to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26 match?

The Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, 13 August at 5 PM IST.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26 match?

The Premier League 2025-26, Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, and fans can also stream it online via JioHotstar.

Great Britain: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo, Sirius XM FC

Published At:
