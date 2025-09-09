Armenia Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Preview And When, Where To Watch

Armenia and Republic of Ireland both seek their first win in Group F as they meet at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
aremenia-national-football-team-x.jpg
Armenia suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Portugal and have lost all five matches in 2025. Photo: x | Football Federation Of Armenia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Armenia suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Portugal and have lost all five matches in 2025.

  • Ireland salvaged a 2-2 draw against Hungary after trailing 2-0 in their opener.

  • Republic of Ireland lead Armenia 3-1 in their head-to-head meetings, all decided by a single-goal margin.

Armenia take on the Republic of Ireland in a crucial Group F fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan. Watch the Armenia vs Ireland football match live tonight.

Both sides are searching for their first win of the campaign, having endured contrasting starts in their opening matches. Armenia suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. The Havakakan have lost all five matches played this calendar year.

Ireland, meanwhile, showed resilience in their opener against Hungary. Trailing 2-0 inside the first 15 minutes, the Boys in Green fought back to earn a draw thanks to goals from Evan Ferguson and Adam Idah. That result places them third in the group with one point, behind Portugal and Hungary.

Ireland have qualified for three World Cup Finals, with their best performance coming in 1990 when they reached the quarter-finals. They also made it to the round of 16 in 1994 and 2002, but have missed out on the Finals since then.

Armenia, on the other hand, have never qualified for a major international tournament. Their best campaign came during Euro 2012 qualifiers, where they finished third in their group.

Armenia Vs Republic Of Ireland Football Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have met four times, with the Republic of Ireland leading Armenia 3-1 in the head-to-head record. Interestingly, each of these matches has been decided by a one-goal margin.

Their most recent clash, a UEFA Nations League League B match, witnessed a 90th-minute Robbie Brady penalty seal Ireland's 3-2 win in September 2022.

With Portugal expected to win Group F, this match is an important outing for both Armenia and Ireland.

Armenia Vs Republic Of Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details

When is the Armenia vs Republic Of Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match being played?

The Armenia vs Republic Of Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, at 9:30 PM IST.

Where is the Armenia vs Republic Of Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match being played?

The Armenia vs Republic Of Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan, Armenia.

Where to watch the Armenia vs Republic Of Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live online in India?

The Armenia vs Republic Of Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Where to watch the Armenia vs Republic Of Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live broadcast in India?

The Armenia vs Republic Of Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Published At:
