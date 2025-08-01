Argentina Vs Uruguay Live Streaming, Copa America Femenina 2025: When, Where To Watch 3rd-Place Play-Off Match

Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America Femenina 2025: Find out when and where to watch the third-place play-off match on 2 August 2025 live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Argentina vs Colombia Copa America Femenina 2025 semi final AP Photo
Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America Femenina 2025: Argentina's players react after losing in a penalty shootout against Colombia during a Women's Copa America semifinal soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, July 28, 2025. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
With Brazil one win away from a record-extending ninth CONMEBOL Copa America Femenina title, their bitter rivals Argentina will look to end the 2025 edition of the biggest women's football tournament in South America on a high. Argentina face Uruguay in the third-place play-off at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador, early Saturday morning India time.

Here's all you need to know about the Argentina Women vs Uruguay Women football match.

Argentina aim for a third consecutive third-place finish, while Uruguay are in the bronze-medal playoff for the first time since 2006. This Argentina vs Uruguay match follows difficult semifinal defeats for both teams.

Copa America Femenina 2025: Road To Bronze-Medal Match

Argentina missed out on a return to the final, losing to Colombia 5-4 in a dramatic penalty shootout. Eliana Stabile missed the decisive sudden-death kick. Before this defeat, Argentina had remained unbeaten, cruising through the group stage as one of the favourites alongside Brazil.

Uruguay, meanwhile, suffered a 5-1 defeat to record champions Brazil, which ended their hopes of a maiden Copa final appearance.

Argentina Vs Uruguay Head-To-Head

Just like their male counterparts, Argentina and Uruguay have a well-established women's football rivalry. Argentina narrowly defeated Uruguay 1-0 in the group stage of this edition.

The previous five meetings show a balanced history: a 1-1 draw (July 2024), a 2-0 Uruguay victory (July 2024), a dominant 5-0 Argentina win (2022), and a 3-1 Argentina win (May 2019). These results highlight a rivalry where winning margins fluctuate, and each match is keenly contested.

Argentina Vs Uruguay, Copa America Femenina 2025 Live Streaming Details

When is the Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America Femenina 2025 third-place match being played?

The Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America Femenina 2025 third-place match will be played on Saturday, 2 August 2025, at 5:30 AM IST.

Where is the Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America Femenina 2025 third-place match being played?

The Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America Femenina 2025 third-place match will be played at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador.

Where to watch the Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America Femenina 2025 third-place match live online?

The Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America Femenina 2025 third-place match will be live-streamed on the Copa America YouTube channel for free in India and worldwide.

Where to watch the Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America Femenina 2025 third-place match live broadcast?

The Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America Femenina 2025 third-place match will not be televised in India. DGO and DIRECTV Sports will televise it in Uruguay and Argentina. Uruguayan fans can also watch the game on TV Ciudad.

